Top films to watch on TV this week

Jack Reacher (2012) Film4, 9p.m.

Emotionally unstable sniper James Barr (Joseph Sikora) is arrested for the murder of five innocent people outside PNC Park in Pennsylvania. Before Barr slips into a coma, he writes down three words – Get Jack Reacher.

Soon after, former military officer Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) makes contact with lead detective Emerson (David Oyelowo) and District Attorney Rodin (Richard Jenkins) to help put Barr behind bars. Rodin’s daughter, defence attorney Helen Rodin (Rosamund Pike), isn’t convinced her client is guilty so she hires Jack to check the forensics.

Based on the book One Shot by Lee Child, Jack Reacher is a robust thriller punctuated by smartly orchestrated action sequences, none more chilling than opening scenes of the sniper taking aim at innocent bystanders on a riverbank.

THURSDAY

Mulholland Drive (2001) Film4, 11.20p.m.

It’s been called a psychological thriller but, like most of his films, director David Lynch’s drama is hard to characterise. Laura Elena Harring stars as a woman who loses her memory following a car crash and ends up in the apartment of Betty (Naomi Watts), who has come to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Betty decides to help the mystery woman, who adopts the name Rita in honour of a poster of Rita Hayworth, to uncover her real identity, but nothing is quite as it seems.

Mulholland Drive is the sort of film that divides viewers – some will think it’s an atmospheric masterpiece, others may find it frustrating – but there’s no doubting the power of Watts’ performance.

FRIDAY

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Channel 4, 11.05p.m.

Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) is the five-time Emmy Award-winning anchorman on the top-rated KVWN Channel 4 news in San Diego in the 70s. Every night, the city dutifully tunes in to see Ron distil the headlines of the day in his usual easy-going manner.

Tempers flare and egos are severely bruised when station manager Ed Harken (Fred Willard) hires ambitious journalist Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) as Ron’s co-presenter. Ron’s adoring news team – sports reporter Champ Kind (David Koechner), dim-witted weatherman Brick Tamland (Steve Carell) and field reporter Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd) – resent Veronica’s challenge to the macho status quo and they plot to halt her meteoric rise.

It’s funny on the first viewing, but like This Is Spinal Tap, this highly quotable comedy somehow gets better the more you watch it.

SATURDAY

Oliver! (1968) Channel 4, 3.10p.m.

Charles Dickens gets a musical makeover in director Carol Reed’s hugely enjoyable take on the classic tale of an orphaned boy who falls in with a group of child pickpockets on the streets of London.

Young Mark Lester doesn’t have to do much more than look angelic in the title role (his singing voice was dubbed by Kath Greene, the daughter of the movie’s music arranger), but there’s colourful support from Jack Wild as the Artful Dodger, Oliver Reed as the menacing Bill Sikes and Ron Moody as Fagin, who steals the movie along with the odd purse.

Lionel Bart’s terrific score includes Food Glorious Food, You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two, and As Long as He Needs Me.

SUNDAY

The Sound of Music (1965) BBC1, 1.50p.m.

Inspired by a true story, this much-loved musical follows novice nun Maria (Julie Andrews), who is employed as a governess to the seven unruly Von Trapp children.

Their widowed father (Christopher Plummer) runs the house on military lines, but his new employee eventually brings fun and music back into his offspring’s lives and melts his heart in the process. However, the Austrian family’s happiness is threatened by the looming Second World War.

There’s a reason this classic gets rolled out on Bank Holidays – there isn’t a single dud in the Rodgers and Hammerstein score, which includes songs such as Do-Re-Mi and My Favourite Things. Andrews is on iconic form as the all-singing Maria, while Plummer’s sardonic Captain Von Trapp stops things getting too sugary.

MONDAY

The Graduate (1967) BBC2, 9.45p.m.

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) has just graduated from college and is back at his parents’ home for the summer, with his whole life ahead of him.

His parents would like him to get into the plastics industry, but Benjamin isn’t sure. He’s more interested in getting into bed with sexy neighbour Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft), although it soon becomes clear that it’s her daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross) who holds the key to his heart. Director Mike Nichols’ comedy classic still stands the test of time.

Hoffman may have been technically too old to play the lead role, but he doesn’t look it; the film turned him into a star after years of struggle. The superb Simon and Garfunkel soundtrack alone is worth tuning in for.

TUESDAY

Galaxy Quest (1999) Film4, 6.45p.m.

The cast of the cancelled sci-fi series Galaxy Quest now make their living from conventions and public appearances. But what the washed-up actors don’t know is that their biggest fans are an alien race who have mistaken the show for a historical record and used it as the basis of their entire civilization. Now they want their heroes’ help to defeat an evil warlord – can the thespians be as brave in real life as they are on screen?

Although it’s clearly poking affectionate fun at Star Trek, you don’t have to be a sci-fi buff to enjoy this clever comedy. Even if you don’t recognise the clichés being satirised there’s also the terrific cast, led by Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman and Sam Rockwell, and plenty of smart jokes to keep you more than entertained.