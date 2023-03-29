Top films to watch on TV this week

Beautiful Boy (2018) BBC3, 9p.m.

David Sheff (Steve Carell) is a senior writer for prestigious magazines, who famously conducted the last major interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1980. His first wife Vicki (Amy Ryan) lives in Los Angeles, amicably sharing custody of their son Nic (Timothee Chalamet), while David builds a new life in San Francisco.

David suspects Nic is in the grip of drug addiction and the concerned father persuades his boy to attend Ohlhoff Recovery Centre. Rehabilitation appears to go well until the teenager goes AWOL and David applies his journalistic mind to learning everything about drugs and their treatment.

Based on two emotionally raw memoirs, Beautiful Boy is a sobering account of one family’s battle of attrition with a demon that sinks its jaws into a prodigal son and refuses to let go.

THURSDAY

To Die For (1995) Talking Pictures TV, 11.55p.m.

After a string of Hollywood roles that failed to make the most of her talents, Nicole Kidman made the critics sit up and take notice with her terrific performance in director Gus Van Sant’s dark, satirical comedy.

She plays Suzanne Stone, who plans to escape her small town and become a famous TV presenter. A job as a weather girl on a local station is her first step to world domination, but when her husband (Matt Dillon) announces he wants them to start a family, it seems like her dreams are going to be put on hold. So, she sets about persuading her teenage lover (another rising star, Joaquin Phoenix) and his friends (Casey Affleck and Alison Folland) to murder him.

FRIDAY

Pretty Woman (1990) BBC1, 10.40p.m.

Julia Roberts gives a truly star-making performance in the rags-to-riches fairy tale of prostitute Vivian, who is plucked off the streets of LA by handsome and commitment-shy businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere, who has terrific chemistry with his leading lady).

After agreeing to become his paid companion for the week, Vivian’s relationship with Edward threatens to become more than just business – and she also makes a big impression on kindly hotel manager Barney (Hector Elizondo).

However, Edward’s business partner Stuckey (Jason Alexander) is less easily charmed as he fears that the working girl with a heart of gold will wreck everything that he and Edward have built together.

SATURDAY

World War Z (2013) Channel 4, 11.15p.m.

Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is a retired United Nations investigator who devotes his time to his wife Karin (Mireille Enos) and daughters Constance (Sterling Jerins) and Rachel (Abigail Hargrove). During a drive through Philadelphia, the Lanes witness the spread of a disease, which transforms people into merciless predators with a single bite.

Gerry’s old boss at the UN, Thierry Umutoni (Fana Mokoena), guarantees Karin, Constance and Rachel safe passage on an aircraft carrier if Gerry agrees to travel behind enemy lines to discover the source of the outbreak.

World War Z is a post-apocalyptic zombie action horror which boasts a cracking opening 60 minutes. The final act, which was rewritten and reshot, feels out of kilter with the rest of the film but does at least stem the hordes of computer-generated undead.

SUNDAY

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) Channel 5, 9p.m.

Animal behaviour specialist Dr Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler) and his paleobotanist wife Emma (Vera Farmiga) lost their son Andrew in the devastation of Godzilla’s rampage through San Francisco. The couple are now estranged and Emma has custody of their spunky daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown), who supports her mother’s work for “secret monster-hunting” consortium Monarch in the Yunnan rainforest in China.

Former British Army colonel turned eco-terrorist Colonel Jonah Alan (Charles Dance) storms the outpost. He takes Emma and Madison hostage, forcing the mother to rouse a giant beast christened Mothra with her sonar wave Orca device.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a spectacular sequel, which wreaks destruction on a grand scale even if it only builds one or two truly compelling human relationships.

MONDAY

La Haine (1995) Film4, 11.10p.m.

Originally released in 1995, provocative black-and-white thriller La Haine confirmed writer-director Mathieu Kassovitz as an audacious film-making talent when he won the coveted Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s lost none of its impact, and the hip hop soundtracks still sounds achingly cool as it mirrors the trials and tribulations of disenchanted young people in Paris in the aftermath of a riot sparked by a police brutality.

Unfolding over the course of one day, La Haine is glimpsed from the perspectives of three men: a young Arab called Said (Said Taghmaoui), Jewish brawler Vinz (Vincent Cassel) and black boxer Hubert (Hubert Kounde). Their fortunes become entwined on the streets of the banlieue where tensions are high and police are primed to respond to further disturbances.

TUESDAY

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) Film4, 11.10p.m.

Tearaway Gary Unwin (Taron Egerton), who is known to friends as Eggsy, lets off steam by joyriding with friends and ends up in a police cell. Dapper secret agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) secures Eggsy’s release because he believes the young man has untapped potential as a crime-fighter.

Hart enrols his protege in a gruelling training programme for an elite secret service, where Eggsy shines brighter than the supposed creme de la crème. So, when technological wizard Valentine (Samuel L Jackson) threatens mankind, Eggsy puts his training to the test.

Directed at full pelt by Matthew Vaughn, Kingsman: The Secret Service is an outrageous and hugely entertaining James Bond-esque caper.