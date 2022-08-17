Top films to watch on TV this week

WEDNESDAY

The Wedding Guest (2018) GREAT! movies, 9p.m.

A kidnapping in the name of love becomes infinitely more complicated when passion is introduced to the mix in writer-director Michael Winterbottom’s slow-burning thriller.

Jay (Dev Patel) is hired by his employer Deepesh (Jim Sarbh) to fly to Lahore to abduct Deepesh’s girlfriend Samira (Radhike Apte). She is being forced into an arranged marriage and Deepesh wants his underling to spirit her across the border to India where she will be free from the shackles of her family.

Unfortunately, Samira’s extraction goes awry when Jay accidentally shoots a security guard, who is protecting her. As Jay and his willing hostage flee, the plot twists and turns to reveal Samira’s underhand complicity in the daring scheme.

THURSDAY

Empire of the Sun (1987) BBC4, 9p.m.

This lavish adaptation of JG Ballard’s autobiographical novel is one of director Steven Spielberg’s most underrated films. Long before he was Batman, a 13-year-old Christian Bale took the role of Jim, a young English boy in war-torn Shanghai.

His life is turned upside down when the Japanese take over and he becomes separated from his parents. He’s eventually captured and forced to survive the terrors of internment alone. The previously spoilt young lad learns a few harsh life lessons, but displays a remarkable determination to survive which rubs off on those around him.

The top-drawer cast includes John Malkovich, Nigel Havers, Miranda Richardson, Leslie Phillips and Burt Kwouk, while John Williams, as usual, excels with his stirring soundtrack.

FRIDAY

The Invisible Man (2020) ITV, 10.45p.m.

Architect Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) manages to flee the clifftop home of her controlling beau, scientist Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Soon after, Cecilia learns that Adrian has killed himself and bequeathed her five million dollars in his will, to be paid in monthly instalments via his brother Tom (Michael Dorman).

For the first time in years, Cecilia draws breath, but a series of strange events convinces her that the news of Adrian’s demise is greatly exaggerated.

The Invisible Man is an ingeniously executed horror thriller inspired by the 1897 HG Wells novel of the same title, reset to present-day San Francisco in the shadow of Silicon Valley. An emotionally wrought central performance from Moss firmly tethers an outlandish dramatic conceit to gut-wrenching reality.

SATURDAY

Deadpool 2 (2018) Channel 4, 10p.m.

Former Special Forces operative Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), receives a swift kick to the nether portions from Lady Luck as he continues to romance sex-club worker Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

Plunged into a fiery pit of despair, Wade is rescued by X-Men buddies Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), who now has an electrified girlfriend (Shioli Kutsuna). The noble mutants enrol Deadpool as a trainee and for his first assignment, the wise-cracking rogue attempts to subdue a misunderstood teenager called Russell (Julian Dennison), who is being hunted by futuristic soldier Cable (Josh Brolin).

Directed by “one of the guys who killed the dog in John Wick”, Deadpool 2 is a rollicking, gleefully irreverent and potty-mouthed sequel.

SUNDAY

The Edge of Seventeen (2016) BBC3, 9.55p.m.

Seventeen-year-old misfit Nadine Byrd (Hailee Steinfeld) has always been jealous of her good-looking and popular older brother, Darian (Blake Jenner). Nadine’s only friend is Krista (Haley Lu Richardson), a fellow outcast who shares her disdain for conformity.

Out of the blue, Nadine discovers that Krista is dating Darian and this betrayal of the sisterly bond drives a wedge between the girls. The emotional vortex intensifies as Nadine pines from afar for a handsome older boy (Alexander Calvert).

Peppered with acidic one-liners and some lovely moments of raw, unvarnished emotion, The Edge of Seventeen is a deftly constructed coming-of-age film that perfectly encapsulates the trials and romantic vacillations of those hormone-fuelled teenage years.

MONDAY

Kes (1969) Talking Pictures TV, 9p.m.

Bullied at school, ignored by his mother and abused by his older brother, Billy (David Bradley), a shy lad from a Yorkshire mining town, escapes the pain caused by his dysfunctional family and vindictive teachers when he tames and trains a kestrel. Just as it looks as if his life has been given new meaning, disaster strikes.

Ken Loach’s heart-breaking adaptation of Barry Hines’s novel is one of the great classics in British film history. While the final scenes will leave you blubbing like a baby, there are also some moments of sheer comedy, particularly when Brian Glover takes to the field and effortlessly sends up every PE teacher who never made it as a soccer star.

TUESDAY

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Film4, 6.45p.m.

Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) ventures into the sewers beneath New York City with his uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) to spray paint a mural. A radioactive spider descends from the dark and bites Miles’s hand, imbuing the high-school student with incredible powers.

Meanwhile, crime lord Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber) is conducting experiments, which disrupt the space-time continuum. Consequently, Spider-People from alternative universes, including the washed-up Peter B Parker (Jake Johnson) and brooding Spider-Noir (Nicolas Cage), materialise in Miles’s bedroom.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a visually dazzling, consistently inventive computer-animated adventure, which deservedly emerged triumphant at the Oscars.