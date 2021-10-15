Top films to watch on TV this week

WEDNESDAY

Mona Lisa (1986) Talking Pictures TV, 9.05p.m.

Bob Hoskins was probably best known for 1980 drama The Long Good Friday before this gritty, bittersweet offering hit cinemas six years later, and gave audiences a glimpse at his abilities as an unconventional but nonetheless engaging romantic lead.

He plays small-time criminal George who, after being released from prison, is hired back by his boss, the sinister Mortwell (Michael Caine), to be the driver and bodyguard of high-class prostitute Simone, played by Cathy Tyson.

At first, the two dislike each other intensely, but over time his feelings change and he falls in love with her. Simone asks him to help her negotiate London’s sleazy underbelly and find a fellow call girl called Cathy, and when he succeeds, George realises what connects the two women. Robbie Coltrane and Kate Hardie also feature.

THURSDAY

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ITV4, 11.05p.m.

Director Kathryn Bigelow’s taut drama won five Oscars, including Best Picture, and it’s easy to see why. Based on a true story, it tells the enthralling tale of the 10-year hunt for terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, as seen through the eyes of CIA operative Maya.

She joins the team of intelligence and military operatives charged with finding him after the September 11 attacks, dedicating a large chunk of her life to seeking out new information that ultimately leads the authorities to his hideout.

Jessica Chastain – who delivers one of her customary outstanding performances as Maya – is ably supported by Mark Strong, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler and Joel Edgerton. Look out too for James Gandolfini, Chris Pratt and even John Barrowman among the cast.

FRIDAY

A Time to Kill (1996) BBC1, 11.25p.m.

Two white racists in the Deep South brutally rape a 10-year-old black girl, prompting enraged father Samuel L Jackson to kill them. As the ensuing court case is thrust into the public eye by the media, ethical lawyer Matthew McConaughey and idealistic student Sandra Bullock have their lives threatened when the Ku Klux Klan set up shop in the area.

Moving, powerful and totally enthralling, the combination of action, tragedy and courtroom drama combines for an explosive mix, made all the more riveting by a superb cast putting in some of their best-ever performances.

Both Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner were considered for the lead role, but it eventually went to the largely unknown McConaughey, who became a major star as a result. Donald Sutherland, Kiefer Sutherland and Patrick McGoohan co-star.

SATURDAY

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) Channel 4, 9p.m.

Secret agents Eggsy and Merlin join forces with their US counterparts to bring down a psychotic femme fatale. Thankfully they are assisted by a veteran hero brought back from the dead. Matthew Vaughn’s follow up to the first Kingsman adventure begins with a frantic chase, and doesn’t let up for most of the movie.

Taron Egerton is once more superb as Eggsy, and Mark Strong on top form as Merlin. While Colin Firth’s return as the befuddled Harry cheapens the impact of the first movie’s twist, it matters little.

After all, this is a film which features Elton John as himself, along with robot dogs, so credibility is stretched to breaking point throughout. Julianne Moore has a ball as the head psycho, while Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and Channing Tatum also star.

SUNDAY

Planet of the Apes (1968) Channel 5, 3.30p.m.

An American astronaut crash lands on a mysterious planet ruled by intelligent apes. The simian overlords are horrified to discover that, unlike their human slaves, the new arrival can speak, and plan to have him killed. In fact, it appears his only hope of survival lies with two kindly chimpanzee scientists.

This is a sci-fi classic – and head and shoulders above the 2001 Tim Burton remake. The movie is justly famed for its clever twist, but even if you know it’s coming, there’s still plenty to enjoy including a clever, quotable script, atmospheric score, great performances and the still impressive monkey make-up.

Roddy McDowall loved his chimp mask so much, he would often drive home from the studio still wearing it. Kim Hunter, Maurice Evans and James Whitmore co-star.

MONDAY

Fatal Attraction (1987) GREAT! movies, 9p.m.

Happily married Michael Douglas has a weekend fling with a sexy advertising executive (Glenn Close) who turns out to be psychotic and proceeds to make his and his family’s life a living hell.

A suspense-filled thriller which holds the viewers’ attention despite veering wildly out of control in the third act. Explicit sex, graphic violence, boiling bunnies and ‘behind you!’ camera angles make this one a winner.

Anne Archer is excellent as Douglas’ wronged wife. James Dearden’s script may not be on a par with the rather similar Play Misty For Me but it scarcely matters; this is an ever-poignant tale of love and obsession, and one that turned ‘bunny boiler’ into a common phrase.

TUESDAY

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 5STAR, 11.05p.m.

Wes Craven has been responsible for some of the most memorable horror movies of the past 50 years. However, after reading a newspaper report in 1983 he hit on one of his most lucrative creations. The story detailed how patients were dying in their sleep, seemingly scared to death. Craven developed the idea of a maimed serial killer who haunted the children of those who had persecuted him.

Casting Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger was a stroke of genius. He was cheap enough to keep the budget down, had no previous baggage from other roles (aside from cult TV series ‘V’ which was aired as the movie hit the big screen) and had a good sense of humour.

The movie proved to be an instant smash, and a sequel was rushed into production. Although the sequels did become more absurd with each passing year, the original remains a classic.