Top films to watch on TV this week

WEDNESDAY

Selma (2014) BBC2, 11.15p.m.

In 1960s America, political bureaucracy and prejudice deny African-Americans the chance to vote in the forthcoming election in which President Lyndon B Johnson (Tom Wilkinson) hopes to be returned to the White House.

Martin Luther King Jr (David Oyelowo) entreats the President to right this democratic wrong but Johnson don’t consider voting rights to be high on his list of priorities. So, King and his team head to the community of Selma, Alabama, to lead a peaceful protest march.

Selma is an impassioned biopic, which honours the memory of the leader of the US Civil Rights Movement. Oxford-born actor Oyelowo delivers a breakout performance replete with Georgia accent.

THURSDAY

Casino Royale (2006) ITV4, 9p.m.

Daniel Craig can currently be seen in his James Bond swan song No Time to Die, but here’s a chance to remember his debut. This time around, the secret agent is on the trail of Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), an international criminal planning to use a high-stakes poker game as a means of funding terrorist organisations across the world.

This offering was huge success and had fans who had been sceptical about Craig’s casting eating their words. Judi Dench is one of the very few constants between the Brosnan era and the dawning of Craig. She brings the same dry wit and gravitas to the role of M, dismayed at her fledgling agent’s ability to bring her department into disrepute once again.

Meanwhile, Mikkelsen is suitably creepy as the villain of the piece and Eva Green is memorable as 007’s love interest, Vesper Lynd.

FRIDAY

The Mountain Between Us (2017) Film4, 9p.m.

Storm clouds amass over Salt Lake City, grounding all commercial flights. Photojournalist Alex Martin (Kate Winslet) is poised to marry fiance Mark (Dermot Mulroney) the following day in New York. She charters a two-person plane from avuncular pilot Walter (Beau Bridges) and offers the second seat to Dr Ben Bass (Idris Elba).

During the flight, Walter suffers a stroke and the plane careens into a snow-laden peak in the High Uintas Wilderness. Walter perishes; Ben suffers bruises and broken ribs, and Alex’s leg is injured. When she regains consciousness, the strangers confront the reality that Walter didn’t log a flight plan so they are alone in the sub-zero wilderness.

Based on the novel by Charles Martin, director Hany Abu-Assad’s drama remains airborne thanks to solid performances from Winslet and Elba.

SATURDAY

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) Channel 5, 3.15p.m.

Electrician Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) spots a UFO but has a hard time convincing the authorities to believe him. As his marriage falls apart, his obsession with recreating a mysterious structure in his living room sparks an epic quest to get to the bottom of the alien encounter.

He crosses paths with a single mum (Melinda Dillon) whose son has been abducted by extra-terrestrials, and a French expert (Francois Truffaut) orchestrating a secret government project.

One of the best offerings from writer/director Steven Spielberg (which is really saying something), Close Encounters of the Third Kind marries stunning special effects and a compelling storyline with John Williams’ evocative score, to produce a powerhouse of a movie.

SUNDAY

Zootropolis (2016) BBC1, 3.05p.m.

Creatures great and small live in perfect harmony in Byron Howard and Rich Moore’s anthropomorphic animated feature. Stu Hopps (voiced by Don Lake) and wife Bonnie (Bonnie Hunt) try to dissuade their daughter Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) from pursuing her dream of becoming the first serving rabbit police officer in Zootropolis.

Unperturbed, Judy earns her police badge as part of the Mammal Inclusion Initiative. In order to prove her worth to her sceptical colleagues, the new cop on the block vows to solve the case of a missing resident and implores a con artist fox called Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to help her.

Zootropolis is a beautifully crafted parable that elegantly combines a noir detective thriller, buddy cop comedy and coming-of-age story with Disney’s trademark visual splendour.

MONDAY

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Film4, 6.25p.m.

In what was once believed to be the third and final instalment in the franchise, legendary adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) goes in search of his father (a perfectly cast Sean Connery), who has been captured by the Nazis.

At the same time, he’s asked to help locate what could be the final resting place of the fabled Holy Grail – a subject which has obsessed Dr Jones Snr all his life. However, it’s not long before Indy realises both his quests are linked.

Steven Spielberg had some making up to do after the lacklustre second film and he more than manages it with this cracking yarn. Ford and Connery have great chemistry, and there’s also an eye-catching turn from River Phoenix as the young Indiana.

TUESDAY

12 Years a Slave (2013) Film4, 11.25p.m.

Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor) lives with his family in 1841 Washington City. Following a meeting with two seemingly respectable gentlemen, Solomon is sold into slavery. His first master, Ford (Benedict Cumberbatch), is kind – up to a point – but fate delivers the lead character to sadistic Edwin Epps (Michael Fassbender). This master spites his unfeeling wife (Sarah Paulson) by taking a shine to one of the slave girls, Patsey (Lupita Nyong’o), and Solomon is caught in the crossfire.

Based on Northup’s autobiography of the same name, 12 Years a Slave made a big splash at the Oscars, and deservedly so. Steve McQueen’s bravura third feature is a sensitive yet unflinching portrait of suffering that delivers its message of brutality and endurance with the full force of a sledgehammer to the solar plexus.