Top films to watch on TV this week

WEDNESDAY

The Fisher King (1991) GREAT! movies classic, 9p.m.

With a winning script by Richard LaGravenese and assured direction by Terry Gilliam, this is one of the best offerings from the Monty Python veteran.

It’s an old-fashioned love story and a heart-warming tale of redemption that has lost little of its impact in the decades since its release. It centres on Jack Lucas (Jeff Bridges), a superstar talk radio DJ. After advising an unhinged fan to wipe out a yuppie watering hole, Lucas is naturally shocked when the madman obliges.

Following many months of regret, the suicidal Lucas is saved from a gang of thugs by tramp Parry (Robin Williams). It turns out the two men’s fates are intertwined in a plot twist which leads Jack to try and make amends. Excellent support comes from Amanda Plummer and an Oscar-winning Mercedes Ruehl.

THURSDAY

Hellboy (2004) ITV4, 9p.m.

Demon Hellboy (Ron Perlman), raised by the Nazis in the final days of the Second World War but weaned from the dark side by paranormal expert John Hurt, joins a team fighting present-day fascist sorcery.

Aided by a motley bunch of misfits, the hero has to juggle the demands of his role with his attempts to woo fragile friend Liz (Selma Blair), a conflict of interests that only adds fuel to his fiery temper.

Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro manages to remain fairly faithful to the comic-book while firmly attaching his own signature to the film, and strikes a careful balance between effects-laden action and character-driven scenes.

FRIDAY

Shakespeare in Love (1998) BBC1, 10.35p.m.

John Madden’s glorious romantic comedy collected seven Academy Awards including Best Picture. Gwyneth Paltrow is on sparkling form as Viola, a young woman who yearns to be an actor – but the conventions of the day dictate that only men are allowed on stage.

Her luck changes when she meets young Will Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes), who is suffering from writer’s block. When Viola and Will meet, the chemistry is instant and so begins a passionate affair, with Viola disguising herself as a man to achieve her dreams and Will using their affair as the inspiration for his latest play, Romeo & Ethel: The Pirate’s Daughter. Written by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard,

Shakespeare in Love is awash with clever literary references and a keen sense of humour that is impossible to resist.

SATURDAY

Gladiator (2000) ITV, 10.35p.m.

Director Ridley Scott collected five Oscars, including Best Picture, for this muscular and gore-laden sword and sandals epic. The hero of the day is Maximus (Russell Crowe), a general in the army of Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), who is adored as much by his men as he is by the Emperor.

Conniving heir to the throne Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) murders the Emperor in a fit of jealousy and orders the immediate execution of gallant Maximus, the sole threat to his rule. The hulking hero escapes with his life and is forced into slavery, training as a gladiator under the debonair Proximo (Oliver Reed).

Crowe shoulders leading man duties with relish, lending Maximus an unexpected emotional depth and complexity opposite Reed in his final performance.

SUNDAY

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ITV, 4.20p.m.

When we catch up with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint), they are still on the hunt for horcruxes, the objects in which Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) has hidden parts of his soul to render him immortal.

Unfortunately, the dark lord has worked out what they’re up to and amasses his followers for one final showdown at Hogwarts school.

If you thought Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 could have done with a little more magic and a little less teenage angst, never fear – the brains behind the movie saga were saving up all the action for Part 2. Not only does it feature thrilling set pieces galore, it pulls off the even more impressive feat of bringing the boy wizard’s tale to a hugely satisfying conclusion.

MONDAY

The Untouchables (1987) ITV4, 10.15p.m.

A fresh-faced Kevin Costner made the jump from B-movie wannabe to A-list star with this blockbusting thriller. He plays Elliot Ness, the FBI agent fighting underworld crime and police corruption in an effort to throw vicious gangster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) in the clink.

Brian De Palma’s film may be one of the best gangster movies of all time, and there has never been a more stylish gunfight than in the stunning climax. But from the very start, this is a lesson in exquisite film-making, from the magnificent supporting cast (which includes Sean Connery, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his turn as a no-nonsense cop) to the superb score, by way of some great dialogue and multi-layered characters.

TUESDAY

The Greatest Showman (2017) Film4, 7p.m.

Arguably 2018’s biggest sleeper hit, this musical stars Hugh Jackman as the legendary PT Barnum, a tailor’s son who falls under the spell of the privileged Charity Hallett (Michelle Williams). They live modestly until PT blags a $10,000 bank loan for a museum of living curiosities.

The exhibits include bearded-lady Lettie Lutz (Keala Settle), dwarf Charles Stratton (Sam Humphrey) and high-flying trapeze siblings WD and Anne Wheeler (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Zendaya). Sardonic newspaper critic James Gordon Bennett (Paul Sparks) denounces the enterprise as “a primitive circus of humbug”, but the public disagrees, as does investor Phillip Carlyle (Zac Efron).

The Greatest Showman is a joy-infused blast of pure pleasure that calibrates every swoon of romance and doff of a top hat with masterful precision.