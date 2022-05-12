Tickets for The 2 Johnnies’ ‘Park Live’ show at Min Ryan Park go on sale

PEOPLE will have been urgently reaching for their laptops this morning (Thursday) as Lantern Events’ latest huge show at Min Ryan Park officially went on sale.

The country’s favourite musical comedy duo The 2 Johnnies are set to arrive for an evening of music and craic with their band The Junior B All Stars at ‘Park Live’ on Sunday, August 21.

From their humble beginnings publishing relatable Irish small town life sketches and self-released music videos on Facebook & YouTube, Johnny B and Johnny Smacks have gone on to produce Ireland’s no.1 podcast, “The 2 Johnnies Podcast” covering everything from Gaelic games to parish news, holding the No.1 position in Ireland’s Podcast Charts for an impressive 80 weeks.

The two have released 10 No.1 Irish singles, brought live podcast shows to four continents around the world and produced three TV shows on RTÉ.

And now, after their sold out 3Arena gig, they're heading to Wexford's Park Live and bringing the whole band with them. Tickets for the show went on sale at 10 a.m. this morning and are expected to sell out fast.

The Tipp comedy duo join The Coronas on the bill for Park Live which hopes to bring those wonderful festival vibes to the sunny south east and the Min Ryan park in August. For more details and tickets, visit parklive.ie or lantern.ie.