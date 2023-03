At the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany were Niamh Ní Shúiloeaháin, John O'Brien, Aine O'Brien, Emer and Fia Russell. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Arklow Pipe Band perfroming in front of the grandstand during the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany were Gavin, Martina, Rachel and Rebecca Hughes. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jimmy Banks, one of the adjudicators at the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany were Niamh, Kellie and Stephen Free. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany were Ben and Noelle Ireton. Pic: Jim Campbell

Martin and Eoghan Byrne with Zeus at the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany. Pic: Jim Campbell

Zoe and Gemma Halnon were at the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany. Pic: Jim Campbell

Hannah, Matty and Nora Donohoe were pictured at the St Patrick's Day parade in Coolgreany. Pic: Jim Campbell

The award-winning Arklow Pipe Band heralded the start of Coolgreany’s 13th St Patrick’s Day Parade, which saw people from across the community and beyond line the streets for an energetic celebration.

Founder of Heart to Hand Kieran Byrne made his community proud as Grand Marshal on the day, while the wide array of group and business displays highlighted just how much the community has to offer.