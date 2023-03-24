Things to do in Wexford on your fun-filled family staycation

When it comes to taking breaks around the country there are few counties in Ireland that offer as much diversity in terms of attractions, activities and things to do than Wexford.

It’s not without reason that it’s called the Model County and regardless of the time of year you decide to visit you will find plenty to do to keep all of the family entertained and happy.

Whether it’s a relaxing weekend away with your partner or a full-on family break with the kids there really is a vast choice in terms of things to do and places to see.

Hook Lighthouse

The oldest operational lighthouse in the world, a visit to Hook Lighthouse is a must when you visit County Wexford.

It’s not hard to be captivated by the majestic beauty of the setting. Located on the rugged south east coast of the county it’s the birthplace of the famous saying associated with pirates and tales of the sea, ‘by hook or by crook’, which is taken from Hook Head on the Wexford side of the Waterford estuary and Crooke village in the Waterford side.

The lighthouse itself is steeped in history and being centuries old it’s easy to immerse oneself in the historic aura of the building. There is also a lovely visitor centre adjacent to the lighthouse tower itself with a great choice of food available.

Irish National Heritage Park

The Irish National Heritage Park is located just outside Wexford town and is well worth a visit. The park is located on a 35-acre site and includes woodland walks and also boasts a fantastic restaurant.

Walking through the park is like literally stepping back in time as visitors are given first-hand exposure to what life was like for people living in Ireland’s ancient past. The park covers around 9,000 years of history with examples of wattle and daub buildings and stilted lake dwellings unveiling a window to the past that is stunning.

There are numerous activities for children including panning for gold which is always a big hit with visitors.

The Dunbrody Experience

The Dunbrody replica famine ship is berthed in New Ross and is one of the premiere tourist attractions not just in County Wexford but in the south east.

The ship is a replica of an 1840s cargo vessel that brought emigrants from Ireland’s shores in search of a better life to America. President John F Kennedy’s great-grandfather left from New Ross and ancestors of Henry Ford also left for America from the Model County.

The associated visitor centre is a state-of-the-art facility which gives a fantastic insight for visitors into what life was like for people stepping off the quayfront in New Ross and the sight that met them when they stepped onto the quayfront in America in the 1800s.

The centre also has a lovely restaurant and New Ross itself is one of the most picturesque and tranquil towns to visit in Wexford. Steeped in history it’s the home of the world famous Ros Tapestry and fabulous landmarks such as St Mary’s Church.

Enniscorthy

There aren’t many towns in Ireland as steeped in history as Enniscorthy.

Any visit to County Wexford should include a stop-off in the Slaneyside town. With its narrow, historic streets it’s an ideal place to while away a day or two with family and friends. Enniscorthy Castle is one of the finest Norman structures of its type in the country and a visit there gives people the opportunity to truly experience what life was like to live in such a building.

The National 1798 Centre is also worth a visit and Vinegar Hill, which overlooks the town, is one of the most well-known landmark sites in the county.

It was the location of one of the bloodiest battles in the rebellion of 1798 and walking to its peak is like stepping through the annals of history and it’s easy to imagine what it must have been like during that turbulent time in Ireland’s history.

Within a few minutes drive of Enniscorthy town are the historic village of Ferns, the original capital of Leinster, and Bunclody town. Both of which are well worth visiting as they offer plenty of attractions for people of all ages.

Gorey

When visiting County Wexford there are many options available in terms of things to do and see and few places in the country have as much to offer as Gorey, in north Wexford.

Wells House and Gardens is just a few minutes drive away offering tranquil woodland walks on the grounds of one of the most impressive country estates in Ireland.

Why not stop off at Wexford Lavender Farm for something a bit different or the family friendly Kia-Ora mini-farm. The town is also within close proximity to the coastal town of Courtown and there are numerous quiet beaches close to Gorey that provide ideal locations for families to spend a fun afternoon.

The town itself is always buzzing with activity with events taking place in Gorey Little Theatre and loads of pubs and restaurants to choose from.

No matter what your ideal weekend break or family staycation is County Wexford has something to suit your needs.

From stunning scenery and exquisite, historic landmark sites to woodland walks and tranquil beaches it really is one of the best counties in the county to spend time in to relax and unwind.

If theatre and exhibitions are your thing visit the National Opera House and Wexford Arts Centre, both located in Wexford town, the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy, or St Michael’s Theatre in New Ross are all well worth a visit.

From regular music and theatrical performances to adult and children’s creative workshops, and ongoing art exhibitions the aforementioned arts centres are among the most highly regarded in the country.

They also have very accommodating and courteous staff who will help make your visit that bit more special and memorable.

The choice of things to do in the Model County really is endless.

Whenever you decide to take a ‘staycation’ and it really doesn’t matter what time of the year, County Wexford will tick all of the boxes in terms of helping you have an experience you won’t forget and you’ll create memories to last a lifetime.