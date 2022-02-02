‘There was a lot of creativity flowing’ – Winners of Wexford Lions Club annual art exhibition announced

Nick Roche, Artist and Writer and Triona Barnes, President of Wexford Lions Club with Cael Negosannu, winner within the 13-15 year old category.

From left: Elizabeth Whyte, Director of Wexford Art Centre with Triona Barnes, President of Wexford Lions Club, Deborah Stedmond, Overall winner, Nick Roche, Artist and Writer with Lisa Byrne, Visual Arts Manager of Wexford Art Centre at the opening and presentation of prizes for the Wexford Lions Club art Exhibition.

The overall adult winner of the annual Wexford Lions Club open exhibition in Wexford Arts Centre was the watercolour artist Deborah Steadman with her landscape painting of a wood, titled “Timberland”, while the top prize of a perpetual trophy in the children’s section went to Aoife Gough for her entry “Time to Blossom.”

The exhibition which is continuing in upper and lower galleries of the Arts Centre until February 19, was officially opened by the Wexford comic book artist and writer Nick Roche, who was also the adjudicator.

Pandemic or not, there was no shortage of interest or creativity with almost 100 adults and 82 children submitting entries for the exhibition which supports local talent and offers artists a platform to show their work in a professional setting, many for the first time.

The launch took place on the afternoon that Covid restrictions were fully lifted, adding to the sense of celebration. Visual Arts Manager Lisa Byrne was delighted to welcome people back to the centre in a non-social distancing environment, after last year’s exhibition was held online, albeit very successfully.

Nick Roche who recently released the graphic novel Scarenthood and has worked with Marvel Comics on many projects, was hugely impressed by the high artistic standard and the variety of themes, especially in the children’s section.

The theme of the exhibition was left open to give the artists a free artistic rein, and while the pandemic wasn’t to the forefront in many of the works, Lisa said it was obvious to her that people turned to creativity to deal with what was going on. “You could see people trying to process things, especially the kids. There was a lot of imagination and creativity flowing around in the kids’ work. You could see a lot of thinking going on.”

Arts Centre chief executive Elizabeth Whyte gave an update on the ongoing extension to the Cornmarket building, including a new disability access, which she said is on track to open this summer.

Two new awards were added to the competition this year, the Helen McClean Portrait Award which was won by Gillian Murphy in the adult section with “The Look” and in the children’s category by Zoe Wright with “Dream of Glass Castle” and the Wexford Arts Centre selected work.

Triona Barnes, president of Wexford Lions Club which founded the exhibition, spoke about the work of the club and thanked the community for its generous support of projects, including the recent provision of a defibrillator on Wexford quay and a bench for people to sit on when they were unable to attend funerals during Covid restrictions.

The full list of adult winners is as follows: Merit 1 - Mirala Devereux - My Audrey; Merit 2 - Eleanor O'Connor - Manarola Italy; Merit 3 - Harpur O'Dowd - All this and Heaven too; Bio Diversity 1 - Elita Korsiete - Spring Breath; Bio Diversity 2 - Jane Kent - We’re on the Road to Nowhere. Overall Winner - Deborah Steadmond - Limberland; Helen McLean Portrait Award - Gillian Murphy - The Look.

Children’s category: Under 6 – Tiernan Roche – Mr Funny; 7-9 years- Nathan Sinnott – The Peacock; 10-12 years – Holly Doyle – The Tree that Belongs to the Birds; 13-15 years – Cael Negosannu – Can’t See the Wood for the Trees; 16+ - Kristy Fenlon – There...in the Darkness. Perpetual Trophy Award – Aoife Gough -Time to Blossom . Helen McLean Portrait Award - Zoe Wright -Dream of Glass Castle. Wexford Arts Centre Selected Work – Clodagh Roche – Pride.