There are no real winners in the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

Have you been keeping an eye on the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial? I’m half embarrassed to admit I’ve been watching with appalled horror each day as Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy tear strips off each other while millions watch on. Making a show of themselves as my mother would say. Not just a show but A holy show!

In case you’re not familiar with the story, both women are married to premier league footballers and are what the media describe as “Wags.” They were also friends once upon a time until Colleen outed Rebekah in an elaborate sting operation, for leaking stories about her to the press.

This led to Rebekah suing Coleen for libel in the High Court. For the past week there has been has been what can only be described as a massive washing of dirty linen in public.

The losers in this care are the families of both parties – innocent victims of celebrity vanity. There are also two guilty parties and we know who they are too. No one is coming out of this squeaky clean no matter how much dirty washing is done.

The press are having a field day pitting the women against each other, comparing their style, their demeanour, what they said etc. What the two women seem to have failed to realise is that they are playing directly into the hands of the tabloids, providing bitchy, pointless fodder and sensationalist headlines for them every day. It makes me ashamed to say I’m part of such an unscrupulous profession.

The stupid thing is the legal costs will far outweigh any potential damages that the winner might get at the end of the trial and both parties know this. They are doing this to prove a point to each other. It’s vicious and pointless and extremely unbecoming of two grown women who should ultimately know better. It’s a car crash.

Meanwhile the two husbands have kept well out of it with Jamie Vardy continuing to do what he does – play football whilst Wayne Rooney has accompanied his wife to court each day but remaining silent and impassive until he takes the stand some time this week.

Would they not have tried to nip this in the bud? Told the women to cop themselves on and get over it? Both parties have children. Children who are possibly hearing intimate details of their parents private lives – sex, betrayal and lies. Do they really want their children growing up knowing that their parents are messed up, damaged, cheating liars?

What kind of people put more value on having the last word rather than the welfare of their children? Wags it would seem.

There are no winners in this trial. Just silly, self absorbed celebrities who think the world revolves around them.

I rest my case.