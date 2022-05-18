Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There are no real winners in the so-called ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

Justine O'Mahony

There are no winners in this trial. Just silly, self absorbed celebrities who think the world revolves around them. Expand

Close

There are no winners in this trial. Just silly, self absorbed celebrities who think the world revolves around them.

There are no winners in this trial. Just silly, self absorbed celebrities who think the world revolves around them.

There are no winners in this trial. Just silly, self absorbed celebrities who think the world revolves around them.

Have you been keeping an eye on the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial? I’m half embarrassed to admit I’ve been watching with appalled horror each day as Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy tear strips off each other while millions watch on. Making a show of themselves as my mother would say. Not just a show but A holy show!

In case you’re not familiar with the story, both women are married to premier league footballers and are what the media describe as “Wags.” They were also friends once upon a time until Colleen outed Rebekah in an elaborate sting operation, for leaking stories about her to the press.

Privacy