The top ten chart this week in 1978: A 15-million seller from world's highest grossing musical

1 You’re The One That I Want John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

2 Substitute Clout

3 Boogie Oogie Oogie A Taste Of Honey

4 The Smurf Song Father Abraham and The Smurfs

5 Three Times A Lady The Commodores

6 Rivers of Babylon/Brown Girl In The Ring Boney M

7 Forever Autumn Justin Hayward

8 Dancin’ In The City Marshall Hain

9 If The Kids Are United Sham 69

10 Wild West Hero Electric Light Orchestra

‘You’re The One That I Want’ is one of only a dozen singles in history to sell more than 15 million physical copies.

The song featured in the 1978 film version of the musical ‘Grease’ but was not in the original stage version. Producer and writer John Farrar composed both ‘You’re The One That I Want’ and ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ for the movie with Olivia Newton-John in mind. (He had written and produced some of her previous hits, including ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’).

‘You’re The One That I Want’ was a huge international hit, reaching number one in many countries, including the UK, US, Ireland, Australia, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, Germany, Israel, Switzerland and New Zealand.

Even before the movie release, it was a smash hit in the UK, topping the charts for nine weeks during the summer months. With sales topping two million, it is ranked the fifth best selling single of all time in the UK. It also sold in excess of two million copies in the US.

‘Summer Nights’, a second John Travolta/Olivia Newton-John duet from ‘Grease’, was also a major international hit, topping the charts in the UK and Ireland and reaching the top five in the US. It spent seven consecutive weeks at number one in the UK, so in total the Travolta/Newton-John combination enjoyed 16 weeks at the top of the UK charts through 1978.

‘Grease’, focusing on ‘greaser’ Danny Zuko (Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Newton-John) is the highest-grossing musical film of all time.

Before landing a starring role in ‘Grease’, John Travolta had already tasted chart success with his 1976 single ‘Let Her In’ (No. 10 in the US) and movie glory in 1977’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’.

He suggested Olivia Newton-John for the part of Sandy. The multiple Grammy winner had done little acting and was nervous of taking on the role of a high school student at the age of 29 so, before accepting the part, she requested a screen test. The singer, who spent most of her childhood in Australia, was unable to perform with a convincing American accent so her character was rewritten to be Australian.

The ‘Grease’ soundtrack album has sold an incredible 38 million copies worldwide. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 21st annual Grammy Awards.