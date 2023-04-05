‘The Testament of Will’ is the embodiment of creative genius from County Wexford songwriter Nick Day

The cover of 'The Testament of Will' by Nick Day.

THE artist under the spotlight in this week’s column is someone whose work has seen him perform in a solo capacity, as an accompanist for other singers, and as a singer and accompanist with chamber choirs.

For those who are familiar with Nick Day, his versatility is well-known and for the those unfamiliar with his work the album ‘The Testament of Will’ is a great place to start.

‘The Testament of Will’ forms the first part of a series of multi-arts productions entitled 'Moving Under Skies'. The artist said the work explores and charts physical, social and psychological changes over the course of a human life and the overall idea was inspired by the 'Alice' books of author Lewis Carroll.

The album is also the first that Day independently produced while the collection was mastered by Mick Egan, another name synonymous with the music scene in County Wexford.

"My writing and producing starts with guitar, voice, a view from my corner of the universe, and grows from there,” said Day, of his approach to the writing process.

The album begins with the rather surreal and otherworldly, ‘Human Geography’. Haunting and eerie, there is an ominous vibe to the music that is compounded when the equally haunting vocals are introduced.

Multi-layered, the textured vocals are mesmerising and the overall mood of the song is quite hypnotic.

In describing the album and the creative process behind it Day said “the cycle is a contemporary acoustic music project that uses guitar, choral voices, field recordings and percussive elements combined with layering and processing to create immersive songs, soundscapes and settings of texts”.

To be fair it’s a pretty apt description because this is music unlike most other recordings you are likely to hear.

The sound is intriguing because it’s displays great clarity and depth yet possesses an extremely dark or lonely vibe too.

‘Out In The Wash’ begins with a fabulous, gentle acoustic guitar pattern with stunning vocals, courtesy of Paula Cox.

There are fabulous choral voices in the backing that are performed by Roisin Dempsey, Alanna Randall, Nick Day, David Costelloe.

The song is a melancholic ballad and the choral effect of the vocals enhances that mood. The ‘Moving Under Skies’ project is one where Day is collaborating with contemporary dancer and choreographer, Deirdre Grant and filmmaker, John Loftus and the album was actually borne from their collaborative work.

"The final selection of works seemed to sit well together as a sub project and so I decided to produce the audio recording presented here,” said Day, referring to the tracks contained on the album.

‘Night Terrors’ has a slight classical folk feel and the vocals are stunning. It’s a very poetic piece of music and there is far more going on than to merely describe it as a song. It’s more a soundscape that features incredible vocals.

Interestingly, all of the voice parts by the different vocalists involved were all recorded individually before the Covid-19 pandemic with Day commenting they took place in singers’ houses and at his mother’s house. Paula Cox recorded her own parts and sent them to Day from overseas. Such are the advantages of the technological world we live in.

‘On Chequered Lawns’ is a very interesting piece. The performance features Day alone on vocals and guitar, however, the lyrics were derived “from the life scripts” of Alice Doolan, Deirdre Grant, Mia King, and Jennifer Syme.

‘Fauna’ begins in quiet frenzied fashion compared to the general sonic tapestry created by what’s gone before it.

There is a lovely percussive, acoustic guitar pattern with vocal patterns that create an extremely interesting overall soundscape.

This is not an album full of radio-friendly hits and it’s all the better for it. It’s a body of work that explores many different facets of the artist’s writing technique and is one where ‘vocals’ and the human voice is literally used as another music instrument. The vocals are part of the soundscape as opposed to sitting on top of the accompaniment, as is the more common approach to recording music with vocals.

The album’s final number is its title track, ‘The Testament of Will’ and along with ‘Night Terrors’, is a setting for the poetic words of Lewis Carroll.

It’s a perfect track to bring things to a close because it invokes a sense of completion around the project.

Everything has come full circle and this final piece is the culmination of a musical journey of discovery for the listener. A journey that has taken you into the inner most thoughts of an artist who isn’t afraid to stretch the boundaries of experimentation in an effort to create something that is as comforting as it is truly unique.