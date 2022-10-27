The songs of Makem and Clancy to be performed in Murphy’s of Carrig-on-Bannow

Rory and Donal are keeping the Makem & Clancy legacy of their respective fathers alive.

THIS coming weekend will see a great music treat take place in Murphy’s of Carrig-on-Bannow.

The south Wexford venue will play host to a performance by Rory Makem and Donal Clancy who will bring the legendary material of their respective fathers, the original Makem & Clancy, to life once again.

Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy were one of the most celebrated folk acts in Irish music history and achieved incredible success all over the world..

The new Makem & Clancy show will take place on Saturday, October 29, at 8 p.m. and tickets are priced €25.

The set will feature some of the best known and loved songs to ever emerge from Ireland including the likes of ‘The Cobbler’, ‘Jug of Punch’, ‘The Dutchman’, ‘The Croppy Boy’, ‘Whiskey, You’re the Devil’, and ‘The Rising of the Moon’ to name but a few.

Anyone who has witnessed the current Makem & Clancy live will know that for Rory and Donal it’s much more than just a nostalgia trip and their attention to detail and their dedication to keep every nuance of what made their dads’ music and songs so revered is incredible.

This is a show not to be missed and could easily prove to be one of the music highlights of the year.

Getting to see the duo in the relatively intimate surroundings of Colfer’s is also a rare opportunity for music fans.

For more information about the gig or to book tickets contact 089 2770659.