The Prodigal Son is back to college and I miss him so... when I don’t want to kill him!

Justine O'Mahony

He told us he was coming home to see us but really it was because he wanted his washing done! Expand

I must confess to suffering quite considerably from Empty Nest Syndrome recently. You’d think I’d have gotten over it, what with this being his second year in college but I haven’t. At least last year he came home every weekend. This year, having acquired a part-time job, his weekends are normally spent in the Rebel County, pulling pints and cleaning up puke.

The day I drove him back to college, with all his worldly possessions piled high in the back of my tiny car, I cried the whole way home. He couldn’t wait to see the back of me and go drinking with his buddies. I put on a brave face, slipped him a few quid and once I drove off, bawled for Ireland.

