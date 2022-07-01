Wexford

The priesthood would do well with a Mick Lynch

Fr Michael Commane OP

I have come across great priests but right now there is a terrible breakdown in trust and communication within priesthood and between the foot soldiers and their superiors.

Mick Lynch has been all over the British media in recent weeks. He’s the General Secretary of the UK’s RMT(National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) which is currently in dispute with Network Rail and 13 rail operators.

Lynch was born in London of Irish parents. His father was from Cork city and his mother from outside Crossmaglen in County Armagh. He’s a media sensation. The UK government and some sections of the media try to make him out to be a Marxist trouble maker and when they ask him silly questions he immediately brings them down to size and explains quietly, intelligently and supremely articulately that it’s his job to get proper conditions and a decent wage for his members working on the railway.

