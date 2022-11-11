The merchants who built Wexford are remembered in new book project by Declan Reck

The first ship acquired by Staffords in 1891, the Mary and Gertrude.

At a talk on The Merchants of Wexford by Declan Reck in Red Books were Jim Kielthy and Daithi Kavanagh and Martin Kavanagh.

At a talk on The Merchants of Wexford by Declan Reck in Red Books were John Roche, Kiera Enright and Pattie Hall.

At a talk on The Merchants of Wexford by Declan Reck in Red Books were Marie Walker, Padge Reck, Declan Reck and Wally O'Neill, proprietor of Red Books.

Wexford’s merchant history was the topic of a well-attended talk in Red Books in St Peter’s Square by local man Declan Reck who is writing a book about the model county families who built international trade empires.

"Wexford was central to a huge global trade, much of which was created and managed by a few Wexford families. The development of these merchant empires was often captivating and peppered with larger than life characters”, Declan told the attendance of more than 100 people.

He said one of them was Patrick Stafford, an evicted tenant farmer from Robinstown in Rathangan who set up a green grocers in South Main Street to feed his family, that grew into a global trade empire and a fascinating generational narrative that includes figures like Terry Wogan, Frank Sinatra and Howard Hughes.

Patrick’s son JJ Stafford became one of the great merchants and ship owners to emerge from Wexford town. Born in 1860, he began his career as a clerk with the Wexford Dockyard Company. A decade later, he was managing the ship building operations of the Dockyard Company.

In 1891, he founded a retail business on South Main Street and purchased a schooner sailing ship "Mary and Gertrude" Over the following decades the Stafford business expanded to include ownership of the Talbot Hotel, the Wexford Timber Company on Crescent Quay and the Talbot Garage as well as being ship owners and coal importers.

Additionally JJ Stafford owned and operated Wexford town's first electricity generating plant, located at the rear of their premises on Paul Quay. In the late 1920s, he took over the Dublin based coal importing and shipping business P. Donnelly and Sons. The Donnelly business operated coal yards at George's Quay, Spencer Dock and Hanover Quay in Dublin. Stafford's also owned the Gresham Hotel in Dublin.

In 1915 JJ Stafford purchased Cromwell's House and Estate in Wexford as a residence for myself and his family. As a shipowner JJ Stafford had owned and operated over 60 vessels throughout his life and had the rare distinction of owning merchant sailing ships, steamships and motor ships.

The Stafford Group today is comprised of the national sports chain Lifestyle Sports and coal importers Stafford Fuels. J youngest grandson Philip Stafford is the owner the Kerlogue Nursing Home, while the Reihill family great-grandchildren (descendents of his daughter Elsie Stafford) sold the Tedcastle Top Oil business for over €240 million

Declan hopes to see the first volume of The Merchants of Wexford in bookshops in 2023. “Obviously I can’t put everything into one book. I have built a substantial historical database of over 50,000 Wexford businesses and out of that has sprung multitudes of anecdotes and historical coincidences”, he explained.

“The closest book to my project ever produced would be Bassett’s Wexford but this is on a much larger scale and correct research and resource indexing takes time.”

Declan said he is very grateful to Red Books for giving people like himself a supportive base to research and develop ideas and he commended owner Wally O’ Neill for hosting fringe events every night of Wexford Festival Opera.

The illustrated talk on The Merchants of Wexford was the successful culmination of two weeks of fringe events at Red Books which included three book launches, four concerts and several live literature events.

Admission was free to all the events with donations taken for local charity Wexford People Helping People.

Declan added: “I’m delighted to give this speech in St Peter’s Square, one of the most historical parts of this ancient town. Across the road is the spot where one William Lamport was christened four hundred years ago. This man went on to be the historical figure now remembered as Zorro. He is also the basis for the DC character Batman. So now we can say that both Zorro and Batman came from Wexford town.”