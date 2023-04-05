The life of Gorey woman, the late Clare Jordan, will be celebrated during Cocktails and Frocktails fundraiser

The Ashdown Park Hotel will be transformed for a night of glitz and glamour aimed at celebrating the life of the late Clare Jordan on Saturday, April 22.

The ‘Cocktails and Frocktails’ event will see people from across the community come together to enjoy music, dinner, dancing, cocktails and a raffle, with a €4,000 holiday one of the many prizes up for grabs.

While the event has been held for a variety of charities since it was established, this year’s soiree will serve as an opportunity to remember Ballytegan native Clare Jordan, and as a fundraiser for Pieta and Talk to Tom.

Last August, people from across the Gorey community expressed their shock and heartbreak following the untimely death of Clare Jordan at the age of 29. A former student of Gorey Community School, Clare was well known by many around the town, where she worked in several local restaurants over the years including, most recently, Partridges. In the days after her passing, many recalled the incredible kindness, gentle nature and wonderful smile that she was so fondly known for. Now, eight months after her death, those who knew and loved her want to remember her many qualities.

Tickets for the ‘Cocktails and Frocktails’ event are now on sale and according to organisers, the event has already attracted a huge amount of support from individuals and businesses that want to celebrate Clare’s life. Tickets cost €60 and are available from the Ashdown or from organiser Josephine Casey at 086 224 9769.