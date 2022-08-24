The joy of bicycle racing – ‘It was a type of meditation, you would stare at the wheel of the rider in front of you and think of nothing else’

Teamwork is an essential part of bicycle racing, riders feed off each other, switching off on the lead position. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

I was warned that I would need to be fit to take part in the time trial, but at 14 and a half – halves still count when you’re trying to catch up – I was incapable of taking in too much caution. After all, I had my racing bike with the curved handlebars, which enabled me to point my head into the wind, surely that was half the battle.

I had been hovering around the CYMS bicycle club on the corner of the Quay, and the Firmans had taken me in their Volkswagen van when they accompanied the South East stages of the Rás Tailteann, now an international bicycle race called the Rás.

Their son Peter was in the CYMS team, so we drove behind the race, ready to deliver hydration to whomever beckoned us. Watching their manoeuvres up close from the van was cathartic.

Teamwork is an essential part of bicycle racing, riders feed off each other, switching off on the lead position. I never knew if that was purely psychological or practical. It was a type of meditation; you would stare at the wheel of the rider in front of you, and think of nothing else, just watch it spinning. After a while they would switch positions, and let the other tail. That’s part of the reason why leaders who break away are caught by the main group eventually.

Mrs Firman would make French bread and corned beef sandwiches, washed down with a flask of tea. We were in the lap of pleasure, as we drove in the midst of sweltering athletes cycling between 20 and 30 miles an hour. It’s hardly surprising that I bit the bug and got myself a racing bike on hire purchase as soon as I could – a much heavier and cheaper job than the ones these guys had, but I never qualm about equipment, whatever you have, make the best of it.

Later I was to find that this attitude could work with a musical instrument, but I’m not sure it works with a bicycle.

“Have you been doing long distances?” asked Peter.

“Yes,” I lied.

We were outside Firman’s house on the Quay, about six of us, serious enough fellas in professional shoes and bicycle shorts, readying to ride to Waterford and back. Everyone was busy pumping their wheels and filling their water bottles, they really had no reason to be concerned about me, Peter was the only one who was.

It was a nice sunny day, and to my delight I was able to keep up with them all the way to Waterford, but once we got there I was spent, and on the way back my legs turned to jelly. Peter had to stay back and keep an eye on me; while I clung deliriously to my saddle, Peter pushed me half the way home. Undeterred, I still took part in the time trial when I heard about it.

We were set off at five minute intervals from Ely House to Gorey and back. At first I thought I was doing well, then they started passing me by. A good few passed and I tried saying hello, but serious competitors don’t observe social niceties. When I returned it was dark, and I was totally shagged, still I wondered what my timing was. But when I crossed the finishing line, the timekeeper had gone home. Everyone had passed me by.

The racing bike leaned against the wall in the hall after that, my father borrowed it to ride to work, where cheering workers flagged him across the winning line outside Pierce’s Foundry.