The Eldest brought his girlfriend to stay over, so we really made an effort!

There was a bit of a momentous occasion in the house at the weekend – The Eldest brought the girlfriend home for the night.

Funnily enough he only thought to tell us she was coming when they were already on the bus. This didn’t leave much time for a plan of action.

I was surprised by how flustered I got. I’ve been the girlfriend many a time and it never cast me a thought meeting the mammies of previous boyfriends (although I must admit most of them were never particularly enamoured with me. Have no idea why!) but I’ve never been the mammy before.

“Come on we better do a clean up!” I ordered as I looked around at the normal detritus of our home. Now I know I should have been thinking, “well if she’s bothered by a bit of mess, that’s her problem,” but let’s face it – no one likes to be judged – especially on their manky house.

I pointed to a damp spot on the Eldest’s bedroom ceiling that hasn’t bothered me since I spotted it two years ago.

“Can you do anything about that?” Himself went off and got a damp cloth. “nah it’s not budging,” he says. Next thing he’s back with a tin of paint and a brush. Jesus we must invite the girlfriend again, I think.

Of course as we stand back to admire his handiwork, we look at the freshly painted ceiling directly over the bed and then at each other. I know what he’s thinking. “I don’t care where they sleep, I just want to be prepared for all eventualities,” I say.

“Well where did he sleep in her house?” he inquires. “I haven’t a clue. I didn’t ask. But at least she won’t be looking at a mouldy ceiling if she sleeps in here.” I’m more concerned about her telling her mother we have damp than I am her telling her mother I run a loose house!

I leg it down to Dunnes and buy new towels while Himself goes out and cuts the grass. I really am impressed with how much effort he’s making for our visitor.

“Do you think our parents made this kind of effort when we first visited each other’s homes?” I ask him. He thinks back. “Well the first time you came to my house you were so scared of my mother you wouldn’t take your jacket off because your dress had no back in it and the first time I visited your house, us and your parents drank ten bottles of wine between us. I could’ve gotten into the bed with your parents and they wouldn’t have known the difference!”

I run back into the house to hide the wine knowing that if I start skulling vino, I’ll be singing Boolavogue and organising the wedding by the end of the night.

She was a very nice girl, I behaved myself impeccably and she’s coming again next weekend. I think I did ok.