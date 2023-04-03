Wexford

The Eldest brought his girlfriend to stay over, so we really made an effort!

Justine O'Mahony

Now I know I should have been thinking, “well if she’s bothered by a bit of mess, that’s her problem,” but let’s face it – no one likes to be judged – especially on their manky house.

There was a bit of a momentous occasion in the house at the weekend – The Eldest brought the girlfriend home for the night.

Funnily enough he only thought to tell us she was coming when they were already on the bus. This didn’t leave much time for a plan of action.

