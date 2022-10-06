The Coronas to perform live in Wexford store to launch new album

The Coronas will appear live in store at Golden Discs Wexford on Monday, October 10.

Danny and The Coronas will be signing around the country

Following on from their sold-out performance at Park Live in Min Ryan Park back in August, The Coronas are set to return to Wexford and meet some of their fans as they launch their new album ‘Time Stopped’.

The band will be making a special appearance, signing copies of their latest release, and may just even play a song or two at Golden Discs on Wexford’s Main Street on Monday (October 10).

The lads are due to arrive from 5 p.m. and, given their popularity in Wexford, a big crowd is anticipated.

As well as getting to see and meet them, there’s the added bonus that anyone who purchases ‘Time Stopped’ on the night will have the opportunity to win two tickets to their sold out show in The Olympia in Dublin this December.

‘Time Stopped’ is the band’s seventh album and seeks to “build on the momentum gained from ‘True Love Waits’,” which topped the charts in 2020 and was their most successful album to date.