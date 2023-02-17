Wexford

The Banshee points the finger of death

Fr Michael Commane

If a film becomes a subject of conversation does that mean it’s a work of art? Does art conspire to make us think? Having seen The Banshees of Inisherin I found myself talking to people about it and asking them what they thought of it. I’m no film critic but surely that does not prohibit me from making a comment or two about the film.

I’ve heard myriad comments, reports and opinions on the film. I even heard someone say it was the ‘usual auld stage Irish stuff’. I heard someone say it was funny. Many people used the word ‘dark’ to describe it. Isn’t it interesting how people can take so many meanings from the film. But isn’t that part of the human condition, how we can see reality from varying viewpoints.

