If a film becomes a subject of conversation does that mean it’s a work of art? Does art conspire to make us think? Having seen The Banshees of Inisherin I found myself talking to people about it and asking them what they thought of it. I’m no film critic but surely that does not prohibit me from making a comment or two about the film.

I’ve heard myriad comments, reports and opinions on the film. I even heard someone say it was the ‘usual auld stage Irish stuff’. I heard someone say it was funny. Many people used the word ‘dark’ to describe it. Isn’t it interesting how people can take so many meanings from the film. But isn’t that part of the human condition, how we can see reality from varying viewpoints.

It’s now close to two weeks since I saw the film and I’m finding I’m thinking more and more about it with the passing of every day. Of course that means it has left a deep impression on me. And it certainly has. In so many ways I felt the film was speaking directly to me, talking to me about who I am and what I do.

There are layers to The Banshees of Inisherin. And prominent in those layers for me is the idea of friendship. Friendship is simply extraordinary and there are so many facets and angles to it that might even make it impossible to speak about it. Has it ever crossed your mind how accidental a friendship is? We meet someone on the street, at a party, on a train, in our family circle, anywhere and it can develop into a lifelong friendship.

Friendship can and does lead us on journeys away beyond our understanding. Friendships can break down, they can be the source of unbelievable joy and happiness and they can cause extraordinary pain and suffering. And there are so many different types of friendship. I’ve often heard people say about their spouses that they are their best friend. Surely that should go without saying, but it doesn’t and doesn’t that give us a hint of the intricacy of friendship.

Why does Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) break his friendship with Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell)? Is it that Doherty has got bored with Súilleabháin? He finds him ‘dull’.

We fall out with people over so many issues but often they are catalysts for the break up. Or are they?

And then the violence that ensues as a result of the collapse of their friendship. I’m always asking the question, what’s it all about and this film makes me even ask the question with more intensity. On the same day that I saw the film I read that the the previous day the Russian Army lost over 1,000 soldiers in Ukraine. The backdrop in the film of our civil war is another reminder of how friendships break. More violence, and all for what? What is anything for? Life is never a dress rehearsal.

Had Colm and Pádraic never met they would never have suffered the pain and horror they did. I’m reminded of what Tennyson said: ‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.’ Friendship/relationship is essential to our existence.

I highly recommend you see the film. It sure will give you a lot to think about.​​​​​​