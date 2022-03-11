Tenor Anthony Kearns lining out for the Wexford hurlers with special fundraising concert

Michéal Martin (Chairperson, Wexford GAA), Tom Dempsey (hurling analyst and former player), Anthony Kearns, and Lee Chin (Wexford senior hurling captain) at the launch of the concert to take place in Clayton Whites Hotel on Sunday April 3.

World famous tenor Anthony Kearns from Kiltealy has performed for the Pope and five American Presidents during his illustrious career to date. In addition, he has sung in some of the world’s most prestigious venues and outdoor settings, from Carnegie Hall to Giants Stadium and Croke Park on All-Ireland Final Day in 1996. On Sunday April 3, he will sing for one of his passions: the Wexford senior hurling team.

On that date, Anthony will headline at a special show which will be hosted by Wexford hurling legend, Tom Dempsey, with all proceeds going to the Senior Hurling Development Fund.

“It’s always great to get back home to a concert in Wexford,” Anthony said. “The idea of this concert actually started during one of the hurlers’ trips to the States for the Super 11s tournament. I enjoyed spending time with the lads and we agreed that it was something we would do. On the night, we’ll be doing a little bit of everything really. Boolavogue will have to come out and we’ll be doing some pieces from the musicals, along with some contemporary stuff.”

Wexford GAA Chairperson, Micheál Martin, was enthusiastic in his praise of the idea. “Anthony is a passionate Wexford man and he has proudly represented the county all over the world. This event will be a celebration of our county with a focus on our hurling team. Those present will get an insight into the hurling season ahead as Tom will host a panel discussion with our senior hurling manager, Darragh Egan, some current players and some well-known hurling personalities.”

Anthony will be accompanied by Davis Wray (Piano), Lynda O’Connor (Violin, and currently living in Wexford), and Gerald Peregrine (Cello). He also works with Lynda and Gerald as part of the Covid Care concerts with Mobile Music Machine, which involves playing in Nursing Homes and retirement facilities across the country, and they had a series of such performances in County Wexford last month.

The upcoming concert in aid of the Senior Hurling Development Fund will be in Clayton Whites Hotel on Sunday April 3 and tickets can be purchased online at www.wexfordgaa.ie/tickets or from the Wexford GAA office in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Incidentally, a little-known fact about Anthony is that he used to be part of the same Duffry Rovers underage squads as goalkeeping great, Damien Fitzhenry. While one went on to stop shots, the other went on to sing songs!