Talking to strangers can really whet the appetite when you are dining alone

When did you last go out for dinner on your own? It’s a pretty rare thing for most of us.

I have always been a breakfast person myself – I love to sit there and people watch. Being alone at that time suits me, reading the morning paper and daydreaming. I don’t particularly like the idea of eating dinner alone though. However it did happen just recently. Clare and I had a reason to be in two different places, so I took it as an opportunity to test myself. I didn’t have to go out, but I was curious, lately I have been making more of an effort to speak to strangers.

I even had a vision for one of those rhetorical cartoons that are printed in The New Yorker Magazine; they are really just suggestions that make you think. I imagined one of a person lying on their deathbed and saying, “I wish I had talked to more people”.

Keep your mind open for an evaluation the next time you just have a conversation with someone. The result can be subtle, because it’s not something you can put in the bank, or wear on your back, but it is something that you wear on your face, and bank in your soul. Lively exchange with another human, can lift our hearts, and remind us why we are alive, and why living is enough. So I was curious to see if I could up my game, and talk to more people. If I went out on my own, I would probably have to.

My first encounter was the Guru man. He was sitting outside a hospital wearing a massive grey poncho which he had fashioned from a grey work blanket. He is a mountainous black guy with a greying beard and sunglasses beneath a rain hood. Unlike other homeless people, he always manages to have something to sit on. Even in the most miserable surroundings he seems content. He just sits there with his eyes closed like he is happily meditating. I decided to engage with him, give him a few bob and have a chat. He was gracious. “Where are you from?” I asked, “Waaaay up in the Bronx, the boondocks.” He was well spoken.

“You like it better down here?”

“Oh yeah, it’s all better, and it’s gonna get even better still.”

“Why is that?”

“We’re all gonna have numbers soon, and no one will be poor, they will know who needs money, they’ll have your number.” I walked away in awe. He has nothing really, but all day long I see him talking to people, and now I know how he thinks, he believes that things are getting better. He’s a glass half full, and he doesn’t even have a glass.

I sat outside a restaurant and ordered a pizza. The bus boy arrived with bread, spicy olive oil and wine. I tell him about being ripped off by the wine bar on the far corner several years ago, “$16 for a below average glass of wine!”

He tries to speak English, and is pleased that I confide in him. An Asian American woman with her sleeves rolled up and an apron tied around her skirt, walks back and forth swinging her arms in loops. She works in the Dim Sum place next door. “Getting some exercise?” I asked, “Yes,” said she “they refuse to open the door, so it gets really hot in there”.

I was becoming one of those people who talks to everyone, a half nuisance almost, I tried to curtail myself, but I wasn’t myself, I was a person who needed strangers, because I was alone.