Tales of mystery and imagination at Wexford Arts Centre

Wexford Arts Centre is presenting another three performances of “Shadows and Street Corners” until Saturday, August 13 in the Annexe Courtyard in John’s Gate Street as part of the One Voice Festival 2022.

Magic realism and the phantasmagorical imbue the production which features eight solo performances of eight new works by a selection of writers.

Two hours of monologue, punctuated by original music by Gary Stephens and bookended by Sheila Forsey’s Ghost Bridge and debutant writer for the stage Danielle Fortune’s Shadows of the Sidhe, pay homage to the insight of the late director Peter Brooks: anything can happen on a stage.

Building on the impressive Tales From the Quay last year as a platform for new writing, Shadows and Street Corners is a different beast altogether: as if prompted by director Paul Walsh, the writers have pushed the envelope to use Wexford past and present as a palette for the weird and the wonderful.

With a nod to Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected, each monologue segues the past and the present to unfold a story suffused by occasionally sinister and comedic undertones, sometimes with an unexpected twist ending, and sometimes not.

On a Beckettian stage by Pip Firman, there are no props, except Wexford itself, which permeates the writing as both omnipresent background, as when Peter Murphy in Ghost Voltage cites literary emporiums like Red Books and Readers Paradise, and mirage, the spectral town on the other side of the ghost bridge visited for the first time by Phil Lyons’ industrial school survivor in Forsey’s Ghost Bridge.

Historical settings – the Annexe is in the shadow of the old town wall – provide a pretext for two outings, The Falling Republic – recollection as reportage - by Thomas O’Leary and Fortune’s wraith-like Shadows, while murder and mayhem on a Midsomer Murders scale filter through Looking Back by Gerard Young, One Two Zero by Hannah McNiven and An Audience at the Crossroads by Dominic Palmer.

The success or otherwise of some of the plays depend on an absolute suspension of disbelief: as the evening light fades in the Annexe, the atmosphere turns duly ominous with narratives of madness and terror in the supernatural and enigmatic spirit of Sheridan Le Fanu.

Although the body count reaches double digits in Looking Back and One Two Zero, the mood was lightened considerably by Peter Murphy’s writer, for whom the removal of writer’s block is compared ‘to the expulsion of a bad spirit’, and by the poet Ronan Berry in his eponymous Shadows and Street Corners, who deploys inner rhyme to comedic effect to relate the fate of an old flame, Julia from Puglia, who had a bambino with Gino from Torino.

Interestingly, Berry’s character is dressed as Artie, the Wexford sacristan in Billy Roche’s Belfry, a play about what lies beneath the surface of ordinary lives. Shadows and Corners is about what lies beneath the surface of extraordinary lives.