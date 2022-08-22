Talented Wexford sportsman Seán Fitzpatrick shortlisted for Zurich Young Portrait Prize

A Wexford teenager has been shortlisted in this year’s prestigious Zurich Young Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland which attracted hundreds of entries from all over the country.

One of the judges for the youth prize is the Wexford comic book artist Nick Roche who has worked on publications for Marvel Comics and the IDW Publishing Transformers series as well as producing his own graphic novel called Scarenthood.

Seán Fitzpatrick of Davidstown, Enniscorthy is one of 20 young artists aged between four and 18 years old who have made it through to the final stage of the national competition. A total of 26 adult artists have also been shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize.

Seán, a previous award winner in the Talbot Hotel Artist of the Year competition, is also a talented sportsman. He has featured on the Wexford FC first team squad this season, having played in all their underage teams and is a talented GAA player with Davidstown/Courtnacuddy. He was previously selected for the U15 Republic of Ireland Squad.

He was shortlisted in the Zurich Young Portrait Prize for for his drawing Constructing Ella, created using pencil and charcoals on paper.

“This is a portrait of my sister Ella. I wanted to capture the beginning of a smile, both in her eyes and on her lips”, he explained.

"The inclusion of my own hand and arm was inspired by the Dutch artist M.C Escher. I am fascinated by hyper-realism and surrealism artworks, so I combined them both.”

Sean’s predominant medium is pencil and his aim is always to capture the essence of the subject’s personality and demeanour.

The Zurich Young Portrait Prize is in its fourth year. Five winners will be selected, one from each age category and an overall winner. The winners will receive a bespoke art box and a cash prize with the overall winner receiving a personalised wooden box of high-quality materials specific to the choice of materials in their portrait, and a cash prize of €500.

All 20 shortlisted entrants will have their artwork professionally framed.

The judges for the Young Portrait Prize are Janet McLean, curator, National Gallery of Ireland; Nick Roche, comic illustrator; and Una Sealy RHA artist.

Exhibitions of shortlisted works in both competitions will run at the National Gallery of Ireland between November 26 2022 and April 2, 2023. The exhibition will then travel to the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, where it will be displayed between June 3 and September 2 2023.