Talented artists to perform at Ukrainian concert

On Wednesday, June 22, a special concert takes place in St. Michael’s Theatre called The Ukrainian Irish Friendship Concert.

Celebrating the fantastic music of both cultures, the concert will feature local artists, together with Ukrainian artists recently arrived here.

An array of Ukrainian talent, from folk singers to recent Ukrainian pop songs will perform, and there will even be a singer from the Kyiv Opera Theatre. They have been busy rehearsing in Fethard for the concert and are really looking forward to bringing their talents to St. Michael’s Theatre for the concert.

Joining them on the night will be plenty of local talent, including Keith Flannigan and Saoirse Ní Chárthaigh, an Irish folk and American country style singer songwriter familiar to audiences from her performances with her sisters in Maca.

The concert is free but booking is essential from St. Michael’s Theatre on 051421255 and stmichaelsnewross.com

Funding for the concert comes from Wexford County Council and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.