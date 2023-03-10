Take a stroll around Wexford’s public gardens for a wonderfully relaxing day out

Visitors are invited to wake up and smell the roses in one of County Wexford’s beautiful public gardens which are now bursting into flower and foliage as spring takes hold.

You don’t have to know the Latin names for trees and shrubs to enjoy an afternoon strolling in a garden, admiring the amazing beauty of nature and savouring the horticultural surprises around each corner.

No matter what age you are, a visit to an impressive garden is a wonderfully relaxing day out, allowing you to slow down and become awe-struck in a natural sanctuary away from the stresses of the busy world outside.

County Wexford is not found wanting when it comes to the range of gardens to visit from stately castle gardens that hark back to a grander time, to rustic forest gardens, a lavender farm, a meditation garden, not to mention a myriad of well-tended community gardens and parks in towns and villages.

There are plenty of jewels in the colourful crown, including the spectacular ornamental gardens, lakes and walks in Johnstown Castle, which is now run by the Irish Heritage Council.

The gardens feature over 200 varieties of trees and shrubs and two lakes with pathway walks where you can stroll and spot swans, ducks and Johnstown’s signature peacocks before enjoying coffee and cake in the Peacock Tea Room.

Kilmokea is a beautiful heritage garden surrounding a county manor house surrounded by seven acres on one of the most historic sites in the south east, featuring a small Viking settlement and a Norman motte and bailey.

The walled garden is home to a Tree Fairy Village, with characters from the “Myrtle Wood” storybook sitting in the trees and log piles, waiting to be discovered by younger visitors. A large fruit and vegetable garden that is open to the public has a network of winding paths that reveal a wide range of exotic plants.

Refreshments and treats for the weary fairy seeker are served in the Garden Cafe adjoining the Kilmokea Irish pottery, arts and crafts shop.