Swimmers brave icy waters with Paddy (82) in Fethard

SWIMMER Paddy Conaghan (82) was welcomed with open arms by locals as he took to the water at Grange, Fethard on Sea.

Over recent weeks, Paddy has been ducking and driving around Ireland with his crew after setting himself a challenge to swim every beach all in aid of Donegal-based mental health charity Gemma’s Legacy of Hope.

The Arranmore man has appeared on national television and draws big crowds wherever he goes.

Paddy established the initiative as a fundraiser for Gemma’s Legacy of Hope – a counselling service established in memory of his friend’s wife Gemma Boyle who died in February 2020. Through the first ‘Driving and Ducking’ adventure, which he completed in late 2021 and early 2022 and 2023, he raised over €112,000 for the cause.

Owing to the widespread support that his first fundraiser received, Paddy decided to embark on another and, this time, he wanted to do something to give back to those who got behind him. Paddy’s route can be followed on his Facebook page – Driving and Ducking around Ireland Paddy’s Adventure.