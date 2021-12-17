Superstars bring a little bit of Magic to the National Opera House stage

The Superstars Stage Academy's production "The Magical Toy Shop" which took to the stage at The National Opera House.

DESPITE having had to move to the much bigger O’Reilly Theatre in the National Opera House amid changing Covid restrictions on capacities at indoor events, Superstars Stage Academy embodied the “show must go on” spirit as they took their production ‘The Magical Toy Shop’ to the stage.

Written and directed by Superstars owner Sharon Clancy, the show saw a cast of creative kids from Kilrane/Rosslare Harbour, Wexford Town and Enniscorthy charm audiences over the course of three shows.

“In the end, it couldn’t have worked out better,” Sharon said. “The O’ Reilly stage is world class and it gave the kids the space to sing, dance, act and perform on a different level.

Kids aged from four right up to 21 performed on the day, with Jilly Cox guest starring in the role of Fairy Godmother in all three shows, with Sharon as the Magical Shop Keeper, Jenna Delaney and Hannah Nolan playing the Grinch and Holly Gallagher and Ciara O’Leary playing the Mayors.

The 6 p.m. show also showcased the newly formed Superstars Glee Club, fresh from a performance at ‘Perform Ireland’ on the RDS main stage just two weeks before.

Still buzzing after the performances, Sharon wished to thank all of the hard working crew involved, as well as the team at the National Opera House, as well as George Lawlor and Liz Burns from Wexford County Council for their support.