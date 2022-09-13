Sumo suits and basketball hoops at Cois Barry field day in Rosslare

Mammies, daddies and their children took part in a day of fun activities at the recent Cois Barry field day in Rosslare Strand. Organised by David Clancy and the rest of the Cois Barry Community House team the events were slightly curtailed by the unfavourable weather but those in attendance still managed to have plenty of enjoyment.

"We had about 60 children there,” said David, “and we had all the usual events; egg and spoon race, a penalty shootout, basketball, sumo wrestling suits, and every child got a medal and a goodie bag. There was also a race for the mothers and fathers, and there were no injuries thankfully.”

Thanking the FDYS for its assistance, David the event was a “great way to bring the local community together” and also revealed his plans to integrate the Ukrainian community into Cois Barry in the coming months.