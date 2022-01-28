Students get creative at Coláiste An Átha in Kilmuckridge

THERE WAS plenty of art in action in Coláiste an Átha Kilmuckridge last week when the school hosted a large number of artists from painters, dancers, acrobats and bubble makers.

It was all down to the students to make the most of the experience as they had to vote at the end of the event as to which artist would be returning for a longer form workshop.

The event took place as part of Creative Schools Initiative which is funded by the Arts Council and saw local artist Eoin O’Connor take part as well as other artists from different counties altogether.

Teacher Joanne McGonigle said that it was fantastic to see so many of students engaging with the event in an enthusiastic and open minded manner.

"When we applied and got funding to run some sort of creative project in the school, the students were surveyed on what workshops they’d like to do. We realised that their understanding of the creative arts was quite limited to start off with so our teacher Hanora O’Connor came up with the idea to host the artists all together so the students could get a taste for lots of different things.

“It was an excellent experience for them to be exposed to this and see areas of the creative arts that they hadn’t seen before,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, there have been very few events taking place in the school so Ms McGonigle said that the announcement of the easing of restrictions last month couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We felt very lucky to get these top quality artists into the school and the students need to be thanked as they were so receptive to everything going on. It was a wonderful day to beat the January blues but it was something badly needed as it was wonderful to see the kids smiling and laughing again, full of energy and just having fun”.

Principal Elizabeth Martin commended all students on their fantastic behaviour on the day and extended her thanks to art teacher Hanora O’Connor and the Creative Schools Student Committee for their work organising the day.

The artists will be returning to the school in April.



.