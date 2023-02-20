Students at Bunclody school organise sustainable fashion event

Heather Boyce, Eabha Duignan and Abigail Austin at the Student Council Swap Shop event in Bunclody Vocational College.

Katherine McGlynn-Greene, Jamie Nolan, Farrah Jacob, Shane Rellis and Lisa Crosbie (teacher) at the Student Council Swap Shop event in Bunclody Vocational College.

IT was a case of sustainability with a fashion conscious twist in Bunclody Vocational College in County Wexford recently when students organised a swop shop initiative.

The event was coordinated by the school’s student council and it proved to be a great success.

A spokesperson for the school said the student council is always looking for innovative ways to support the school, however, they students are also very aware of the need to reuse and recycle.

The spokesperson said the idea behind the swop shop initiative was to organise something that incorporated aspects of sustainability.

The initiative saw students gather together clean, ‘pre-loved clothes’, and hand them over to three teachers on the school liaison team Ms Kinsella, Ms Crosbie and Ms Martin.

On the day the students in the school chose items of clothing to make their own and put their own stamp or identity on them.

“We are very much about community in the school,” said the spokesperson.

The schools Parents Association also agreed to donate any clothes left over after the event.

As the spokesperson pointed out part of the initiative was to enable the students to learn that ‘pre-loved’ is one of the moves towards more sustainable living.

The school was delighted with the success of the event and the students were praised for the manner with which they embraced the initiative.