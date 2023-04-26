Strictly dancing fundraiser is a show stopping success for Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin

THERE was great buzz of excitement in the Riverside Park Hotel recently for a fundraising event in aid of the the cardiac unit in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

‘Anna’s Strictly Come Dancing’, was organised by Anna Bowe, from Bowe’s Pub in Kiltealy, and it was a fantastic success, to the extent that when the final tally is completed it's expected it will have raised around €25,000 for the unit.

Speaking about the event Anna said she was overwhelmed by the level of support it received from within the community.

"We had seven couples dancing and there were all excellent,” said Anna.

The winners of the competition were Alice Grffin and Coleman Doyle, however, as Anna pointed out all of those involved were brilliant on the dance floor.

“I would like to thank everyone who gave it their support and in particular the dancers who took part,” said Anna.

The music on the night was provided by John O’Reilly and Liam Sharkey and the fun on the night also included an auction which raised a massive €5,000.

The cause is one that is very close to Anna’s heart as she herself spent her first three months in the hospital in Dublin and she also spent a lot of time there as she was growing up too.

"The reason I am so well today is because of how they helped me in the hospital,” she said, referring to the fact she underwent three open heart surgeries and numerous other procedures there.

Anna highlighted that in addition to their incredible level of care and medical professionalism the doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital create “a caring, supportive and safe place” for children and their families who are experiencing health difficulties.

"I just want to thank everyone who supported it in any way,” said Anna.