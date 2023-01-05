Step up with Paul McGrath and raise vital funds for brain injury survivors

Footballing legend Paul McGrath is among those pledging to walk 150,000 steps this month as he seeks to raise vital funds for those impacted by acquired brain injury. The Wexford resident is encouraging members of the public to step up in solidarity with brain injury survivors for an initiative which runs until January 31.

"19,000 people in Ireland acquire a brain injury every year – people of all ages whose lives are turned upside down overnight and who need the right support, at the right time to get things back on track,” said Paul. “This is a chance to get out and get active in the new year, but more importantly it’s a chance to make a real difference to the future of survivors and their families. This is the third year I’ve stepped up for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland and I want 2023 to be the most successful yet. So, get involved, register to take part, and join me on the journey to 150,000 steps in January.”

Paul will be sharing his journey across social media throughout the month and invites all participants to do the same. His video message to those interested in taking part can be viewed on Acquired Brain Injury Ireland's YouTube channel.

Registration for the third annual Step Up for Brain Injury campaign is open now. Participation is free – all that’s required is a simple sign-up via Facebook or JustGiving. All those registered will receive a free Acquired Brain Injury Ireland neck buff, and those who raise €150 or more will receive a commemorative ‘Step Up’ medal. Details about how to get involved can be found online at www.abiireland.ie

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is the country’s leading provider of specialised, community-based brain injury rehabilitation services. The organisation’s mission is to empower and support people with a brain injury to live their fullest and most independent life, with confidence. This is made possible by vital donations, including through campaigns like ‘Step Up for Brain Injury’.

All those taking part will be responsible for keeping count of their own steps, for example by using a pedometer app on a smartphone, or by using a smartwatch or Fitbit. Those ‘Stepping Up’ are invited to share their steps and fundraising efforts with photos and video through social media and with their own networks.

You can follow Paul McGrath’s ‘Step Up’ challenge at – Instagram: paulnumber5 and Twitter: @paulmcgrath5