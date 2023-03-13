St Patrick’s Day parades in Wexford – your guide to what’s happening around the county

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Wexford on Friday for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, the oldest in Ireland, which has attracted a large number of groups and floats from bands, sporting clubs, community organisations and businesses around the district.

Wexford

"The participation looks very good this year. It will be the first time since Covid that we will be awarding prizes as there wasn’t enough time to organise a prize-giving last year”, said event manager and parade secretary John Fowler.

Among the floats taking part will be Sulzer on Whitemill Industrial Estate which is celebrating 50 years in Wexford this year and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann while a group of almost 50 students from Wexford’s twin town of Coueron will travel from to march in the parade.

Groups will begin gathering in the area from Aldi supermarket in Trinity Street to Tuskar View at 9.30 am while floats will floats will assemble from the back of Brady’s pub to Tuskar View from 10 am.

The parade will move off at 10.30 am, travelling through William Street, Trinity Street, Paul Quay, Commercial Quay and Wellington Place to Redmond Square.

The reviewing stand will be located on the quay front, adjacent to Wexford Bridge.

In the interest of public safety, once the parade has started, the area from Redmond Square to the quay will be closed from 10.30 am until the end of the parade. Traffic restrictions will be in place and a number of streets around the town will be closed for the occasion.

The smooth running of the parade is vital, in view of the fact that the Dublin/Rosslare train is expected to travel along the quays from the north station at 12.50 pm.

"The most important message to get across is that both participants and spectators should obey the directions of the stewards and gardai at all times. Safety is paramount”, said John.

People are asked to leave the parade route free from parked vehicles and to use car parks around the town for the duration of the parade. This request also applies to the area around the reviewing stand and Redmond Square.

St Patrick’s Day in Wexford will start with the traditional Civic Mass in Bride Street Church at 9am, attended by councillors, officials and other guests, at which the blessing of the shamrock will take place.

The main sponsors of this year’s parade are Wexford Credit Union, Wexford County Council, Wexford Borough District Council and Done Deal.

The prize-giving ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 18 in Macken’s pub at 7 pm.

Gorey

Sean Halford of Halford’s Hair Studio will lead the way this St Patrick’s Day as he has been selected as the Grand Marshal for the Gorey parade, whcih starts at 3pm.

Sean’s new role will give him double the cause for celebration as this year, Halford’s will also 100 years in business. Sean is an active member of the Gorey community and previously served as Town Commissioner. He has tirelessly given back to the town since 1978 when he became part of the Junior Chamber, and has also been actively involved with Gorey Rangers, Gorey Traders and Gorey Chamber of Commerce over the years. He is no stranger to the Gorey St Patrick’s Day Parade, having served as a member of the previous committees.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Irish Heritage and Culture” and the festival will feature many exciting entries from Gorey’s businesses, sports and community groups. The parade will begin in Gorey at 3 p.m. on March 17. It will take the traditional and well-known route through the town.

Enniscorthy

Hopes are high that this year’s St Patrick’s Day will be one of the best ever in the Enniscorthy town and district area.

Committees have been working hard over the last few weeks and longer to ensure that preparations are finalised for parades throughout the village.

Obviously, the main parade will take place in Enniscorthy spokesperson for the organising committee, Sean Doyle, said everyone is hoping for a fine day.

“After coming through the perils of Covid-19 and the ongoing senseless war of aggression against the Ukraine nation we should take time out to celebrate our own culture,” said Sean.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. sharp with marching groups departing the Senan’s Church area and proceeding along Templeshannon Quay, over Rafter Bridge, onto Mill Park Road. From there they will go up Friary Hill into Court Street and turn up Hospital Lane and onto Parnell Road.

They will then turn right at Doyle’s Corner an proceed down the Market Square before dispersing in Wafer Street. The parade will be by a Colour Party from the Army Reserve.

Floats, vehicles and vintage machinery will assemble on the Promenade and enter the parade immediately after the marchers. Due to health and safety regulations, insurance implications and advice from the gardaí, horses and animals will not be allowed to take part in the parade.

Entertainment will begin in Market Square at 2 p.m. and some of the guest group scheduled to be in attendance will include: United Nations Veterans Organisation; Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen; athletic, G.A.A., rugby, soccer and boxing clubs; scouts, guides and brownies; dancing schools; gymnasts; representatives of Ukraine; vintage machines, vehicles and floats.

The ever reliable St. Colman’s Pipe Band from Ballindaggin will provide rousing martial airs for the occasion and the reviewing stage will be located in Abbey Square.

The parade committee is again providing a silent street [sensory street] which will be located along Templeshannon Quay between the two bridges.

"The area is for people to access the parade in an environment which is safe and sensitive to their needs," said Sean.

The parade committee expressed gratitude to all those who are giving their support to the event and helping make it possible including: An Garda Siochána; The Army Reserve; Enniscorthy Unit of the Irish Red Cross Ambulance Service; Slaney Search and Rescue; staff of Wexford County Council; council staff who act as stewards for the parade; Liam Sharkey and John Reilly; Michael an Annette Dunbar; adjudicators of floats and marching groups, and J.C. Breen Transport for providing the reviewing platform.

New Ross

The organisers of the New Ross St Patrick’s Day Parade are encouraging all groups and organisations to come out on Friday and make the 2023 parade one to remember.

The theme for this year’s parade is ‘New Ross Going Green’.

Chairman of the committee Anthony Connick, said: “St Patrick’s Day is a day for family and fun. It is a chance for everyone to celebrate our town and our heritage together. It is the people of the town and environs that make it such a memorable occasion.”

If your group has not yet entered it is not too late to do so. All groups participating are asked to complete an application form which can be got by emailing stpatricksdayparadenewross@gmail.com.

The parade will commence at 2 p.m. from the Irishtown and will conclude on the quay just after the visitor centre at the Dunbrody.

The parade will take the traditional route down through the town. All walking groups are asked to assemble at the Good Council College from 12.45 p.m. No vehicles will be able to access the Good Counsel College grounds after 12.30 p.m.

Any props etc. should be delivered there before this time. The only drop off point for walking groups is in The Apex car park. All vehicles and floats taking part are asked to assemble in the Irishtown from the traffic lights back to St. Stephen’s Cemetery from 1 p.m.

This year Paul Kelly will be keeping everyone entertained on the quay at the main stage while the parade is making its way down town.

As always the committee need volunteers to help with stewarding on the day. If there is anyone who would like to help out, please contact Ollie Somers on 087 2571841.

Carrig on Bannow

The organisers of the St Patrick’s Day parade in Carrig on Bannow are putting out the call to “the young, the old, the brave and the bold” to join them for the 12th annual St Patrick’s Day parade which will see the picturesque seaside village completely decked out in green.

This year promises to be one of the biggest and best parades the village has seen with a new extended parade route and a whole host of prizes up for grabs for the best floats and acts.

The parade promises the very best of “craic agus ceol” with floats, live music, fancy dress for young and old, group acts, comedy acts, bands, vintage and nostalgic vehicles, the Coast Guard and Search & Rescue Teams and street entertainment.

The fun will get under way from 2 p.m. sharp, with the parade starting from the school field, and the road will be closed in the village from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the festivities.

Bunclody

In Bunclody the parade committee have also been working hard to ensure everyone has a great day. The parade there will begin at Glanbia, in Carrigduff, at 10.40 a.m.

A spokesperson for the committee commented: “All participants in this year’s parade should be colourful, creative and add music or dance if at all possible to make the 2023 Bunclody St Patrick’s Day parade the best ever.”

If there are clubs, groups, organisations interested in taking part of if someone has a creative idea they think might make the parade even more enjoyable for spectators they are asked to contact Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy on 087 6736966 or email bambunclody@gmail.com for an entry form.

Curragrague

The annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Curragrague has the distinction of being ‘Ireland’s smallest parade', although it’s been growing in size since its inception.

However, it’s always a lot of fun and this year the parade will be leading out the masses at 11 a.m.

Kiltealy

This year history will be created in Kiltealy village when it will play host to its first every St Patrick’s Day Parade.

The organisers said there has been a lot of interest expressed locally with a number of floats and groups confirmed to be participating.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in the community hall car park and following the parade there will be a kiddies disco in the hall for all children aged under 12, although they must be accompanied by their parents.

Eveyone is looking forward to a great day out in the village and everyone is welcome to attend the hall after the parade to celebrate the day with family and friends.

Anyone interested in entering a float is asked to contact James Quirke on 087 6899749.

Clonroche

The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Clonroche village will get under way at 1 p.m. with participants assembling at Cloughbawn Church.

It’s planned that the parade will pass the viewing platform at 2 p.m. and the organising committee is anticipating around 80 businesses and over 25 local voluntary and sporting groups in the area will be participating.

As the committee stated: “Clonroche St Patrick’s Day Parade is an expression of the endeavour enterprise and culture in this community, and we hope all business will be able to participate in one of the largest rural parades in the county.”

The Harrow

St Patrick’s Day will be celebrated again this year with a parade in the Harrow area of Enniscorthy.

In recent years the parade has proven to be a great success and very popular within the local community and once again the organisers are encouraging as many people as possible to take part this year. This year also marks the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion and there are plans for a pike group to participate in the parade to mark that fact.

Fethard on Sea

The Fethard on Sea St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place from 2 p.m. in the village with the Helen Blake replica boat featuring as a star attraction.

Numerous local groups, from cheerleaders to sporting clubs and businesses will bring a carnival of colour and energy to the village, with St Patrick himself making an appearance!

Everyone participating is asked to meet at the pitch at 1.30 p.m. ahead of the parade.

There will be music, vintage cars and tractors and more, with the Fethard male footballers featuring as grand marshals.

Coolgreany

Founder of Heart to Hand Kieran Byrne will make his community proud as Grand Marshal at this year’s Coolgreany St Patrick’s Day Parade, which begins at 12 noon. This will be Coolgreany’s thirteenth parade and it is only growing in strength each year. The award winning Arklow Pipe Band will lead Kieran up the main street chauffeured by Pat Kelly in his beautiful car. The parade begins at 12 noon, but organisers are asking everybody to arrive early.

The Inch and Gurteen/Fortchester road will have restricted access so they are asking that everybody travelling to Coolgreany to use the N11 and access the village via Scarnagh, or come through Ballyfad, past Hudson’s, and take the Arklow road into the car park. Stewards will be on several junctions and for safety reasons will ask you to turn around and use these routes. People are being asked be courteous as they are giving up their time for the safety of all in the parade.

This year, the parade has four judges given the task of picking winners for the St. Patrick’s Day parade – Jimmy Banks, Peadar Mordaunt and Caroline Bergin.

Their categories are: Most Original, Best Vintage Display, Best Vintage Vehicle, Best Marching Entry, Best Children’s Entry, Best Float and The Best Over All. An additional category this year is especially for dog owners – Best Dressed Pooch. To participate, the dapper dog and owner must walk in the parade and join in the fun.

Carnew

Carnew Emmets Senior Teams will lead Carnew St Patrick’s Day parade (12.30pm) in honour of the 50th anniversary of the club’s double win. The teams won both the football and hurling Wicklow Senior Championships in 1973. This year’s parade will kick off at 12.30 p.m. on the Gorey Road, before moving on to St Brigid's Hall. There will be prizes awarded for Best Overall Float, Most Topical, Most Entertaining, Best Walking Group, Best Youth Entry and Best Window Display. It’s sure to be a great day out for all of the family.