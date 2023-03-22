St Patrick’s Day parade causes great excitement in Clonroche village

ST Patrick’s Day was celebrated in great style in Clonroche village in County Wexford with the parade attracting a large number of participants.

One of the organisers commented that even the weather couldn’t dampen the spirits or the sense of community in Clonroche.

The parade was led by ‘St Patrick’ (aka: Dermot O’Sullivan) and he was followed by representatives of Cloughbawn GAA club, staff and children from Clonroche Community Playschool and a large group from Cloughbawn AFC which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Clonroche Vintage Club’s ‘garda patrol’ kept a close eye on proceedings while a large number of vintage and classic tractors and vehicles added greatly to the visual spectacle of the event.

Clonroche Development Association had a float that showcased the equipment necessary to keep the village clean and tidy.

One of the highlights of the parade was the appearance of the ‘No Show Like a Joe Show’ float which really delighted the audience.

Wexford winning its bid for the all-Ireland fleadh was also acknowledged at the event with the Boro Inn entering a float based around the theme of ‘Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann Wexford ’24’ with notable musicians including Rickie Blackburn and Nora Carthy entertaining the audience.

One of the biggest floats was entered by fFrench’s Cloch Ban, with the Breda Houlihan inspired ‘Get Me Out of Here (I’m a Celebrity) and get me back to Ffrench’s Pub’ being a great hit with the crowd – as was the float’s special guest, ‘Elton John’.

The participants began gathering at Cloughbawn Church at around 1 p.m. and with the weather not exactly being ideal the organisers were delighted with the turnout both in the event itself and also with regard to the number of people who turned up to view the event.

"There is great credit due to the people of Clonroche and the surrounding area for turning out in such great numbers despite the inclement weather,” said one of the organisers.

The range of floats and participating walking groups and vehicles provided a very varied spectacle with the ‘new’ garda patrol car drawing particular attention.

The organisers awarded four prizes for the entrants with the winners being composed of: Ffrench’s Bar – for originality and sheer effort involved; ‘No Show Like a Joe Show’ with Jim Murphy performing as the man himself accompanied by a full backing band; The Boro Inn – for a very topical theme and the quality of their musician; and Clonroche Vintage Club’s ‘garda patrol’- complete with period transport and young members of the force.

“The organising committee would like to thank Garda John Kennedy and the Enniscorthy gardaí for their help,” said a spokesperson for the organisers.

The committee also acknowledged the “valuable assistance” John and Aidan O’Brien who acted as stewards on the day, Des O’Rourke, for supplying the reviewing platform, Paul O’Brien, John Fitzpatrick, Phil Rossiter and Francis Redmond, for their help in erecting flags and bunting.

They also thanked everyone who helped make the day a great success.