St John of God kids plant seeds of the future

Pupils from St John of God Primary School have laid the foundations for what will soon be a thriving social area for children across Wexford town. As part of Wexford County Council’s (WCC) ‘Trees for Wexford’ scheme the Fifth and Sixth Class students planted 200 trees in The Rocks in Maudlintown. Assisted by volunteers and TUS workers from Southend Family Resource Centre (SFRC) the children planted Hawthorn Slips which will, in time, form a hedgerow along a new play area being developed by St Marys GAA Club.

“The annual tree planting involving the children from the school is part of the overall development of the area as a fine public amenity," said Siobhan Hayden of SFRC. “It helps the children appreciate their local environment and this amazing amenity on their door step. The Rocks, which is one of the finest natural town parks in the country, is a hidden gem in the Southend of the town. It has been transformed over the past number of years since the St Marys GAA developed their pitch and club house. What had been a ‘no-go area has been reclaimed by the local community.”

The development of the walking trails at The Rocks, carried out by St Marys GAA club and SFRC with LEADER and FLAG funding, has made the pathways more accessible and led to a huge increase in the number of people using this amenity over the past three years. Further works are planned for the area, with a picnic area and a play area currently being developed and a heritage trail scheduled for this this summer.

"These developments make the area more family friendly and accessible while maintaining the natural wild beauty of the park,” continued Siobhan. “The Rocks are a very scenic area providing wonderful uninterrupted views out to the Raven and Rosslare and the three church steeples in the town. If you haven’t been, its worth a visit.”