St Ibar’s-Shelmalier girls give it their all in 20-hour Camogathan

The hurlers of Limerick and Kilkenny may have endured 70 minutes of intense action in 30 degree heat last Sunday but that was nothing compared to the endeavours of St Ibar’s-Shelmalier girls. For 20 hours the club’s various teams clashed the ash with children aged from six to sixteen taking the field for the annual Camogathan.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday with the U6 and U10 teams showcasing their burgeoning skills the event ran straight through the night until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Club PRO Patricia Fielding explained the purpose of the Camogathon.

“The aim of this event was to allow the St Ibar’s-Shelmalier club to take time to give back to the community and to players with some team bonding and a fun day out for all the family who support and give so much to the club every year,” she said. “We also aimed to provide a fun day out for all families in our community and the wider area by providing fun activities for all to enjoy while seeing first-hand the amazing camogie skills of the Shelmalier girls and players, empower and encourage more young girls to try something unique and new, help young girls to learn a new skill, make new friends and to enjoy a tour of the Shelmalier home club.”

After the U6s and U10s completed their session, the club’s U8s welcomed Faythe Harriers camogie club to participate in a friendly challenge match with all the girls treated to face-painting and balloon modelling and bubble making from ‘Mrs Odd Socks’ after the final whistle. Next to take to the field were the U12s who hosted Oylegate Glenbrien Camogie Club in a challenge game with the teams enjoying a Whacky Science experiment from The Nutty Scientist later on.

The U16s then hosted Duffry Rovers in a challenge game followed by the U14s who played Kilross Gales with a half-time water balloon fight allowing everyone to cool down. The action ended with a strong training session from the adult team with a barbecue provided by Ray from Michael Byrnes Butchers in Castlebridge afterwards.

The camogie continued with players and committee members playing throughout the night with the highlight a non competitive wall ball competition indoors at 2 a.m. which Chloe Whelan won. The last puck was struck at the stroke of 9am bringing the St Ibar’s-Shelmalier Camogathon 2022 to a close.

“A huge thank you must go to all you supported this event in any way, the players, mentors and parents who came out in droves to make it such a success,” said Patricia.

“And to the die hard camogathoners who ensured camogie continued for the full 20 hours, Ray from Michael Byrne Butchers Castlebridge and Scallons food for the sponsorship of the BBQ and to Faythe Harriers Camogie, Oilgate Glenbrien Camogie, Duffry Rovers Camogie and Kilross Gales Camogie who played a huge part in the success of this event.

“It is safe to say the event was a huge success and enjoyed by many, here’s to 2023.”