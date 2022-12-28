Sports Active Initiative encourages clubs around Wexford to bring community together through walking groups

Sports Active Wexford want to help people to start 2023 with a spring in their step through their Wexford Club Walking Programme which was launched in Buffers Alley recently.

The initiative is aimed at bringing members of the community together through walking groups that meet weekly at a local sports club. To get involved, clubs are asked to organise an eight-week community walking programme kicking off in January 2023. Through coming together and sharing in walking, the initiative helps to create community, promote healthy habits and give people a safe space to gather outdoors during the dark days of winter.

Those interested in becoming walking group leaders will have the opportunity to be trained by Sports Active Wexford at a training day early in the new year. Interested clubs and potential walk leaders can register their interest with Sports Active Wexford.

Cate Donohoe from Buffers Alley said that the initiative has attracted a great amount of interest from their club members.

“I think it’s a great idea and there seems to be plenty of interest, especially from mothers with young kids. A lot of people are saying they want to get involved.”