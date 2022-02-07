Wexford

Soroptimists present Wexford Women’s Refuge with cheque for €3,000

In The Riverbank House Hotel, Soroptimist International Wexford presented a cheque of €3000 to Wexford Women's Refuge, The funds was raised by Orange The World and Boot Fair. Bernie Mullen accepted the cheque on behalf of the Wexford Womens Refuge. Expand

After all two years of online meetings and keeping in touch via the wonders of technology, the Wexford Soroptimists have presented a cheque, in person, for €3,000 to the chairperson of the Wexford Women’s Refuge (WWR), Bernie Mullen.

The funds were a result of recent boot sale held by the Soroptimists and the its 16 day Orange the World campaign which sought to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

“The financial support from the community is very much appreciated, especially during the restrictions of Covid,” said Barbara Harrison of the Soroptimists. “We are so lucky to have the benefits of WWR in Wexford town to support the victims and survivors of domestic violence.”

