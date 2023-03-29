Sophisticated elegance of the Kia EV9

Kia has revealed the first full images of its first three-row electric flagship SUV, the Kia EV9, a model it says encapsulates bold styling and sophisticated elegance inside and out.

Kia says the EV9 represents a pivotal step forward in the company’s journey towards becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

The bold and confident visual presence of the EV9 is inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which harnesses the creative tension generated by the divergent values of nature and modernity to deliver a harmonious whole.

The front of the EV9 is denoted by simple clear-cut lines and body surfaces, which exude confidence, clarity and calmness in equal measure. Accentuated by the ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ and striking vertical headlamps, the EV9’s signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’ imparts a visionary and futuristic look and feel. The Digital Tiger Face features two clusters of small cube lamps within the bodywork adjacent to each headlamp. The EV9’s innovative ‘Star Map LED daytime running lights (DRL)’ creates a new illumination experience and delivers a sophisticated animated lighting pattern that will denote Kia’s Digital Tiger Face for the brand’s future EV models.

Formed from a polygonal design language, the side profile of the EV9 effortlessly combines a strong and indisputable SUV identity with exceptional aerodynamic efficiency. Dynamic triangular fender structures and highly pronounced geometric wheel arches combine with the fuselage body, unifying the polygonal elements into a cohesive structure that presents a determined look. Flush door handles and a tapered back roofline gives a sense of smooth and efficient motion.

At the rear of the vehicle, the simple, clean lines of the tailgate, which are elegantly detailed by the slim rear lights that mirror the design of those at the front, further reflect the EV9’s strong and confident stance.

The Kia ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy ‘Technology for Life’ pillar ensures that only technology and innovation that promote positive, intuitive interactions between humans and machines are created – realising new possibilities for mobility. These values have played a pivotal role in the creation of the interior of the EV9. They have enabled Kia’s designers to prioritise space, comfort and technology for all passengers, reimagining what a family SUV can offer.

Built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9’s long wheelbase, low beltline, and completely flat electric vehicle architecture have facilitated the creation of generous space for all occupants to connect and relax with lounge-style comfort in all three rows of seats. Offered in both six- and seven-seat formats, Kia captured feedback from families to evaluate seating configurations and features to ensure the EV9 delivers equality of space, comfort and experience for all occupants without placing all of its focus on the driver.

Occupants sitting in the first and second-row seats can simultaneously recline their seats to relax and rest when the EV9 is charging. The seats in the second row can be effortlessly swivelled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.

Throughout the spacious, light, airy cabin, the EV9 embodies an elegantly simple, premium quality, exceptionally user-friendly design. The open, floating panoramic dashboard extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle’s centre. Two 12.3-inch touch screens integrated with one 5-inch segment display improve the digital experience, offering effortless control of the vehicle’s functions.

Mazda’s 5-Star plug-in hybrid

​The Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV series plug-in hybrid has received a maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP. The excellent results of the battery-electric MX-30 e-Skyactiv EV2 tested in 2020 now officially apply to its new plug-in hybrid derivative, too.

Both MX-30 derivatives score impressively in all four Euro NCAP test categories: Adult Occupant - 91%, Child Occupant - 87%, Vulnerable Road User (pedestrian safety) - 68% and Safety Assist - 73%.

Moreover, they achieved maximum points in lateral impact tests, as well as full marks for crash test performance based on 6- and 10-year-old children for both frontal and lateral impact.

The MX-30 was the first Mazda to achieve an overall five-star rating under the more stringent 2020 Euro NCAP crashworthiness ratings with a stronger emphasis on occupant protection, post-crash protection, and advanced driver assistance technology.

The latest Skyactiv Vehicle Architecture features a high-rigidity, impact-absorbing yet lightweight bodyshell. A wide range of advanced i‑Activsense safety technologies help drivers identify risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury.