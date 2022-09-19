Solemn vigil as Wexford MarineWatch remembers those lost to suicide

In a solemn and emotional ceremony the people of Wexford gathered on the Quay front last weekend to pay tribute to those who had their lives by suicide. This Circle of Light ceremony was organised by Wexford MarineWatch and was attended by members of the emergency services as well as people directly affected by suicide.

In July of this year Wexford MarineWatch had launched its Light it up for Wexford MarineWatch campaign which sought to heighten awareness of suicide while raising funds for this entirely voluntary organisation. The campaign asked people to purchase special commemorative candles to support MarineWatch and it was those candles which illuminated the Quay as MC for the evening, and honorary MarineWatch member, Alan Corcoran welcomed everyone who had made the effort to attend the ceremony which was held to coincide with World Suicide Awareness Day.

Following musical performances from the MarineWatch choir and its chairperson Councillor George Lawlor, a special wreath was blessed by Bishop Ger Nash and then placed on Wexford Bridge as a mark of respect to all those who have lost their lives to suicide.

Speaking after the event Bernie Doyle of Wexford MarineWatch said it had been the “biggest turnout we’ve ever had” and thanked all those who attended for making the night such a success. With donations still to totted up, Bernie said they were hopeful the final figure raised would be in excess of €5,000.