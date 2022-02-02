Smooth Swace from Suzuki

Suzuki GB PLC is launching its stylish new Swace in Ireland, a versatile Estate Car with an athletic design, smooth and stable ride comfort and advanced hybrid performance.

The Swace is supplied to Suzuki by Toyota Motor Corporation under a collaborative business agreement between the two companies. It is based on the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Estate platform with signature design changes and is manufactured in the UK with exports to Europe.

The Swace boats WLTP combined fuel consumption of 4.4 l/100km and CO2 emissions of 103g/km and low road tax banding of just €190 per year.

Designed with a low centre of gravity, the Swace stands out with its wide stance and powerful rearward-flowing body lines, matched to a sporty front face with sharp bi-beam LED headlamps.

The large grille aperture and strong fog lamp bezels are inherited from Suzuki’s signature sporty design which together with the front bumper positioned low to the ground creates an overall impression of stability. The grille mesh and fog lamp garnish both feature a honeycomb pattern with a painted black finish to further accentuate its sporty feel.

The exterior design of the Swace fuses stable and functional estate styling with sporty aesthetics. It’s stance, condensed upper body proportions and ﬂared bumpers convey on-road stability, while the dynamic rearward flowing lines in the windows and shoulders give an impression of athleticism.

Further exterior features include integrated roof rails for simple roof carrier mounting, a sculpted rear door that is constructed of lightweight resin to enhance fuel eﬃciency, and sporty and sophisticated 16-inch alloy wheels.

Standard specification is high and includes Seven airbags, Dual Zone automatic air conditioning, seven-inch LCD colour information screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto device connectivity, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated front screen, eight-inch centre dash touchscreen, rear parking camera and Dynamic Radar Cruise control.

A ‘less-is-more’ approach has been taken inside the Swace, with an elegant yet simple interior design that focuses on spaciousness, comfort and practicality.

Contributing to the sense of openness inside the cabin is a wide instrument panel designed with continuous lines that dynamically ﬂow to the door trim. A combination of soft padding and chrome or silver accents throughout the cabin highlight the overall quality and elegance of the interior.

Swace is equipped with an 8-inch multimedia audio system with AM/FM/DAB radio, Bluetooth® function, and controls on the steering wheel for ease of use. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay for iPhone, as well as Android Auto™ and MirrorLink™ for compatible smartphones.

The large 596-litre luggage compartment provides ample room for a variety of luggage or recreational items.

The hybrid system combines a powerful electric motor with a 1.8-litre petrol engine exclusively designed for hybrid system use, delivering a seamless driving feeling with powerful acceleration as well as excellent fuel economy and low emissions. The hybrid system optimally drives the Swace with the motor, engine or both depending on driving conditions.

Leveraging its high output motor and large battery capacity, the Swace is equipped with an EV drive mode function. In EV drive mode, the vehicle is driven solely by its electric motor with power supplied from the battery. This mode can be used for driving short distances without having to worry about noise or emissions, especially in residential areas early in the morning and late at night.

Strong sales results for Hyundai

Despite an overall decrease in industry demand, Hyundai Motor Europe finished 2021 with very strong sales results. The company sold 515,886 units in Europe last year, a 21.6 per cent increase as compared to 2020. This resulted in a market share growth of 1 percentage point to 4.4 per cent.

In addition, electrified vehicles made up a bigger proportion of sales than ever before. Thirty-five per cent of Hyundai vehicles sold in Europe in 2021 had an alternative powertrain, which includes hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles. This represents a 77 per cent increase over the previous year. Of these, 72,509 were zero-emission vehicles – battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles – making up 14.1 per cent of sales in Europe.

Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe said that the marque faced supply chain disruptions and an ongoing pandemic that continues to affect everything from international travel to everyday life, ‘nevertheless, our dealer network has proven they were able to maintain the quality of their service, even in the light of challenging circumstances. This really proves the success of our customer-centric approach.’