Small boats festival offers insight into Wexford’s marine life

As the world continues to combat the challenges of climate change a small festival in Wexford is doing its bit to monitor the changes in our marine life. Returning after an enforced Covid-19 absence the Rosslare Small Boats Festival was held in Kilmore Quay where it celebrated its 35th anniversary. With the aim to catch as many different species as possible this angling competition serves as a barometer for the evolution of our waters and this year’s event proved no different.

Overall, more than 40 different fish species were recorded during the competition, including smoothound, conger, dab, gurnards, mackerel, mullet, pouting, gilthead bream, red mullet and many mini species such as dragonet and gobies. This year a saury fish, a species normally found in the Pacific Ocean, was recorded by the Irish boat ‘Shamrock’’, while a brand-new species, the butterfly blenny, was also identified.

Although hampered by the weather for part of the first week, event organiser John Belger said the ten-day festival had proved as enjoyable as ever. “Because of the poor weather early on we could only fish in the western part of the bay, we couldn’t go beyond the islands, it was too rough out there,” he said. “We had 31 boats from the UK and Ireland with more than 90 anglers altogether."

And both John and Josie Mahon of Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) were keen to stress that all fish were subsequently returned to the water unharmed. “Our role is to identify and record all of the species caught, it’s very exciting when we see something new but the conservation of our fish is very important,” said Josie. “The festival gives everybody an idea of what’s going on under the waves what the ecological life is like out there.”

The Liverpool-based boat, ‘Nirvana,’ won the top prize managing to catch 26 different species of fish over two days, with a combined weight of 8.84kgs. Team members, Richie Stead, Keith Pemberton and Mark Phillips, are from the Wirral Boat Club outside Liverpool and 2022 is the fifth year that ‘Nirvana’ has clinched top spot. ‘Shamrock’ and ‘Katie B’, both representing Howth Sea Angling Club in Dublin, took second and third places respectively.

There were four specimen fish caught during the week, including a three-bearded rockling, two cuckoo wrasse and a tope. The largest of these was a cuckoo wrasse of 0.60 kilos caught by Sean Óg McShane from Cork, aboard the Irish boat ‘Fin Chaser’. McShane picked up the ‘best specimen of the festival’ award as a result.

The Conningbeg trophy for the longest bass of 59cm was won by Terry Wallworth from the boat ‘Life of Riley’. Meanwhile, the Ken Evason Memorial trophy for the biggest cod caught, which was 3.20 kilos, was won by the boat ‘Shamrock’. Scott McShane won the best juvenile angler of the competition aboard the boat ‘2JDs’, which had 19 species with a combined weight of 8.82 kilos. Sue Tait on ‘Predator II’ caught 20 species and Joan Bimpson from ‘Silverback’ caught 12 species and both won awards for best female anglers in the competition.

The awards ceremony took place in the Coast Rosslare Strand Hotel and the €30,000 prize-fund included fishing equipment, cash prizes and engraved trophies.

Councillor Jim Moore was the festival’s special guest and he said: “I would like to congratulate all competitors on their success at the 35th Rosslare Small Boats festival. I extend my gratitude to you all for coming to Wexford and the community looks forward to seeing you all. A special word of thanks to your organiser - John Belger, who I understand is handing over the reins after many years.”

Staff from Inland Fisheries Ireland assisted organisers with boat launches and fish species identification and the competition also received very welcome support from the Kilmore Quay harbour master and staff from Wexford County Council.