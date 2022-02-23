Slaney Olympic 10k road run is a great success

From left: James Doyle with Conaill Cooper, Conor Hyland, Brian O’Shaughnessy and John Foley at the Slaney Olympic annual 10km run.

Slaney Olympic Athletic Club holding its annual Creane and Creane Insurance, Enniscorthy 10k, recently on the Old Dublin Road circuit just outside the town.

A spokesperson for the club said: “With heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday morning, club member Annis Kehoe put out the Child of Prague to keep the rain away for the race and by 11.30 a.m. the rain had stopped and the conditions were lovely for running, with very little wind.”

With a smaller field than usual, the race started on time just outside race HQ at Lifestyle Fitness, with a good mix of competitive and fun runners.

"Slaney Olympic AC as always encourages all to take part and to try ‘be the best they can be’ with some gutsy performances all across the field,” said the spokesperson.

The race took place on a new, faster route and it went down very well with all participants who really enjoyed the event.

The first person home was Killian Mooney, DSD, in a time of 31:49. Killian took the lead from the start and by half way he looked a sure winner, with Brian Geraghty, of Sli Cualann taking second place. There was a battle for third place between Andy Nevin, Mullingar Harriers, and Wexford’s, Myles Gibbons, of SBR. In the end it was Andy who took the position with a time of 33:26.

The first lady home was Ruth Fitzgerald, of Waterford AC, in a time of 35:20, with Sheila O’Byrne, of Sli Cualann, taking second place in a time of 35:53. Catherine O’Connor, of Sli Cualann, finished third with a time of 38:39.

The first Wexford man home was Myles Gibbons (SBR) while Sinead O’Brian, of Kilmore, was the first Wexford female home.

The spokesperson expressed gratitude to everyone who took part and in particular extended thanks to the event’s main sponsor, Creane and Creane Insurance, also Lifestyle Fitness and Pettitt’s Supervalu.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions there was no formal prize-giving ceremony in the usual manner and instead prizes were posted out to the winners after the event.

The participants were able to avail of ample parking at the start of the event and the location on the Old Dublin Road was ideal for holding the event.

The prizes included €200, €125 and €75 for the top three male and female finishers and there were also prizes for the first person home under 20 and also for the over 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

A €160 prize was up for grabs for the first four-person men’s and women’s teams home while €200 was awarded to the athlete with the course record.

"The event is renowned for its festive and friendly atmosphere around the start and finish area, which is second to none,” said the club spokesperson.

"We always look forward to seeing people on the day,” he added.

There is always a huge amount of interest in the event and prospective participants were encouraged to register early to avoid disappointment.

Entries were on a first come first serves basis and the organisers were very happy with how the event went.

Slaney Olympic AC is one of the most successful organisations of its type in the county and its members have enjoyed much success at all levels of competition.

The club is always looking for new members and it regularly places updates on its social media pages about upcoming events. Anyone interested in joining the club can find out more through the club’s online platforms.