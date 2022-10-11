Sighthounds from Wexford and beyond strut their stuff through Gorey as part of Great Global Greyhound Walk

Sighthounds from across the country had a howl of a good time when they strolled up Gorey Main Street as part of the Great Global Greyhound Walk.

A total of 27 dogs and their owners dressed up in red and joined together for the annual event, which is aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of sighthounds as great pets. Organiser of the Gorey walk, Barbara Thompson, said she was 'blown away’ by the level of support that the event received.

“People came from Dublin, Wicklow and many parts of Wexford to join us on the day. As we walked up the Main Street, cars were stopping and looking at us and telling us our dogs were beautiful. They were asking questions about whether sighthounds make good pets, which of course they do. This was what the event was all about – raising awareness about how wonderful they are,” said Barbara, who was joined on the walk with her two sighthounds, Libbi and Zak.

"Last year, we only had nine hounds out, so it was great to see that jump to 26. This is all down to getting the word out there early. Hopefully, it is also a sign that people are opening their hearts and homes to sighthounds.”

The Gorey walk was a great social occasion for humans and dogs alike, said Barbara.

"People who had never met before went away as firm friends,” she said. “Everyone was saying that we will have to do it again on a regular basis so we have one organised for this Sunday in Cahore.”

The Cahore walk will start at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16 and is open to sighthound owners and their dogs. Participants will take part in the Cahore cliff walk before enjoying coffee and cake at The Strand Bar in Cahore. More information on this walk and future events can be found on the ‘Walkies With Pet Sighthounds’ Facebook page.

This year’s Great Global Greyhound Walk saw 10,620 sighthounds in 29 countries take part. In Ireland, 406 hounds took part in 12 walks around the country.

Through these events, it is hoped that people will consider taking on a sighthound as a pet. For Barbara, there are many reasons to consider adopting one.

“They can curl up into the tiniest ball and can take up a whole sofa. They love their comfort, whether it is a big fluffy cushion or sofa, and they’re known as couch potatoes,” she explained. “They’re very social dogs. They’re just so adoring, and love affection and love people and children.”

"People think they need a lot of space but they don’t. If they can have a 30 minute walk and do a few zoomies in the back garden, they're happy out.”

Plans for next year’s Great Global Greyhound Walk are already in the making, with ‘Flags of the World’ serving as the theme. For more information, see www.greatglobalgreyhoundwalk.co.uk.