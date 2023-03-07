It’s been 36 hours since I logged into any form of social media, 36 hours of radio silence, a complete blackout. Sadly, this is not part of my Lenten campaign, the modern-day equivalent of a lonely wander through the Sahara.

No, it’s an act of self-preservation, a way of shielding myself from further heartache. Facebook would undoubtedly be the worst of them, full of leering, inarticulate gobshites, emerging from lengthy hibernation to pour salt onto my gaping, weeping wounds – and those are just my friends.

Twitter would be less personal but somehow more dramatic, with statistics, videos, insights and, worst of all, memes. Even TikTok, home to fluffy panda bears and clumsy children, is likely to be a minefield, my algorithm not clever enough to distinguish between glory and failure. There’s always Instagram I suppose, but the last time I went on there an influencer made me spend €400 on an anti-ageing body cream, so maybe not.

Eventually I’ll return, dip my toe back in when I’m less fearful, less scared, but it’s going to take a while. After all, it’s not every day your football team of choice suffers their heaviest defeat in 92 years at the home of their most-hated rivals. Even typing those words knocks me sick, causes flashbacks, so you can understand why I have no wish to expose myself to the perils of social media, to further humiliation. If you have a teenager in your life, a Manchester United supporting one, it’s likely he or she has also been avoiding the places they usually frequent. That phone, normally stuck to their hand, has now, like mine, been discarded in the corner, a portal to a nightmarish universe, a house of horrors.

Unfortunately (for you) 7-0 beatings are not commonplace in elite football, even less so in games between, supposedly, well-matched teams. So, if your youngster is also in mourning, also in the middle of sabbatical, embrace it, because it won’t happen too often.

This form of shock therapy might produce results in the short-term but it won’t cure the ailment. Even from my own, non-teenage perspective, I haven’t noticed any behavioural changes; I still reach for the phone every five minutes, still absent-mindedly pick it up when I have a spare moment, only now I propel it against the nearest wall in a fit of fury rather than go scrolling.

The most recent studies (conducted in 2019) show that Irish teenagers, on average, spend four hours a day on their phones. At the extreme end, 21 per cent spend six hours on their phones. A previous study (in 2017) put the average somewhere around two-and-a-half hours per day.

Given everything we’ve experienced in the past few years it’s not hard to envisage that figure increasing yet further, to the point where if they’re not in class, not asleep, or not staring at a larger screen, Ireland’s young people are probably engrossed in their phones.

We could trial a lengthier form of shock therapy, but instead of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, have videos of Leo, Micheál, Eamonn, and Mary Lou repeatedly showing up on youngster’s feeds. That would keep them away, have them reading books, enjoying fresh air, engaging in full-blown discussions about the things they learned in school today.

But that wouldn’t be fair, no child should be forced to listen to that lot. Some government intervention wouldn’t go astray though. One is loathe to cite China as an exemplar for others to follow, but when it comes to preserving the sanity of our children we could certainly learn a lot from its approach to phone usage among young people.

Its version of TikTok, ‘Douyin’, comes with a number of safety-measures. For starters it is unavailable between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Daily usage is capped at 40 minutes. And if you spend too long staring at the screen the app will automatically pause and advise you to take a break.

It also promotes science, education and culture rather than pandas and puppies but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Granted, it does sound mildly Orwellian, a little too controlling, but if the will was there, if the focus wasn’t solely on profit, on accommodating tech giants, then maybe Ireland’s children wouldn’t all dream of being ‘social media influencers’ when they grow up.