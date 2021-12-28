Sheehan family’s creativity leads to charity CD in aid of Talk to Tom

The back cover of the 'Remember Me' CD.

Ger Sheehan and family with Deputy Johnny Mythen at the CD launch.

The cover of the 'Remember Me' CD.

A VERY special CD launch took place in at Glasheen Lights in Kildavin, in the run-up to Christmas.

The CD, ‘Remember Me’, was organised by the Sheehan family from Bunclody who recorded the collection of songs to raise money for the charity organisation Talk to Tom.

It was also very fitting that the launch took place in Glasheen Lights because it’s also raising funds for the liver transplant unit in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

The idea for the CD was devised by Ger Sheehan and his family who experienced bereavement through suicide and they wanted to be able to support the Talk To Tom charity because of the important work it does in the area of mental health support.

The CD was recorded by the experienced Paddy Davitt in Newtown Studios, in Ferns, and Paddy was delighted to be able to be in attendance on the night.

Also present for the launch was Ray Cullen, from Talk To Tom, who thanked the Sheehan’s for their generosity and also their caring nature in putting in the work in recording the CD in the first place.

He spoke a little about the charity and of the importance of people talking to each other, especially about mental heath issues.

Enniscorthy and County Wexford TD, Deputy Johnny Mythen, was also among those present at the launch.

He congratulated everyone involved with the project and encouraged everyone to buy a copy of the CD which is available locally.

The CD features an eclectic mix of songs all performed by members of the Sheehan family along with a close family friend, Ciara Mullin, who performed harmony vocals on three tracks.

The songs include ‘Dance With My Father Again’, ‘Raglan Road’, ‘I Dreamed I Was in Heaven’, ‘A Life That’s Good’ and ‘Jealous of Angels’.

Speaking about the CD, Aoife Sheehan said the idea behind recording it was to pay tribute to her late brother, Wayne Farrell, who passed away by suicide 10 years ago.

"Wayne died 10 years ago and we wanted to do something to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing but Covid meant those plans were delayed and then we made sure to get the CD done,” she said.

The recording process took around a year to complete but again that was partly due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Aoife said Paddy and Stan Davitt were incredible in their support for the project and very fantastic to work with in their studio in Ferns.

In addition to Wayne, the CD is also in memory of Aoife’s cousin and her sister-in-law’s brother who also passed away through suicide, Angela Kavanagh and Paddy Gethings. All three are named on the cover of the album.

"It was all family members involved and Ciara Mullin who is a very close friend of the family,” said Aoife.

She said the reason her dad, Ger, and the family decided to support the Talk To Tom charity was because of the work it does promoting mental health awareness but also because it’s a non-profit organisation.

"That was why we chose that organisation,” said Aoife.

The CD is available in Bunclody at Steemer O’Leary’s Day to Day News shop, Mick the Chippers, Texaco Bunclody and JJ Murphy’s Shoe Shop.

Talk To Tom offers a varied range of services including one-to-one, group and family counselling and therapy sessions in addition to child and adolescent services, bereavement support and community outreach programmes.

The charity can be on contacted on 0818 3030061 or email info@talktotom.ie

.