See photos of Oyster Lane’s spooky and kooky Addams Family rehearsals as it prepares for grand opening in Opera House

Opening on Tuesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. in the National Opera House, the Oyster Lane production of The Addams Family promises fun-filled entertainment for all the family. This is Oyster Lane's first production since the pandemic and group is looking forward to “getting back to what they do best, entertaining the people of Wexford”.

Playing the lead role of Wednesday Addams, who is now all grown up and has found her one true love (much to the dismay of her family) is Niamh Cullen, who has been part of many of Oyster Lanes shows and played the role of Sandy in the 2019 production of Grease. Playing against her as her normal and respectable boyfriend Lucas Beineke is Thomas Furlong, who joined the group in 2019 to play the role of Danny in Grease. The much loved Gomez Addams will be played by Neal O’Leary who is no stranger to the stage and a stalwart of the group.

Playing Gomez’s loving wife Morticia will be Niamh Bolger, who has played many roles with the group throughout the years. Wednesday’s mischievous brother Pugsley will be played by Sam Bolger, a new member to the group and the part of Fester Addams will be played by Michael O’Gorman. The role of the slightly senile Grandmama will be played by Ruth Donegan. The family butler Lurch will be played by Sean Hendley, who was part of the cast of Oyster Lane’s AIMS award winning show ‘Michael Collins- a Musical Drama’ which won Best Overall Show.

Taking on the role of Lucas’ parents Mal and Alice Beineke is Brian Kelly and Ami Stahlut. The cast is supported by a huge and extremely talented chorus and choir with faces old and new taking to the stage. The cast and chorus will be put through their paces by Director Thomas O’Leary, Musical Director Patrick Clancy, and Choreographer Jonny Smith.

The show runs until Friday, December 2, tickets start at €15 and can be purchased at www.nationaloperahouse.ie or by calling 053 912 2144